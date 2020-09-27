Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Advisory Board on Polysomnographic Technology:
- Hannah Tyler of Chesterfield, polysomnographic technologist and VCU Health Center for Sleep Medicine.
Board of Historic Resources:
- Colita Nichols Fairfax of Hampton, professor at Norfolk State University; and
- W. Tucker Lemon of Roanoke, president of Martin, Hopkins & Lemon.
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:
- David Mills of Richmond, consultant at Dave Mills; and
- Cristina Domínguez Ramírez of Richmond, professor and library manager for Henrico County.
Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:
- Ed Graber of Fairfax, principal at Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting;
- Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria, director of government services at Cerner Corp.; and
- Tim Sargent of Fairfax County, government and community relations at Dominion Energy.
Commonwealth Council on Aging:
- Carla V. Hesseltine of Virginia Beach, senior care advocate;
- Diana Paguaga of Woodbridge, independent health insurance broker at DeSeguros; and
- Erica Wood of Arlington.
Criminal Justice Services Board:
- Bennie L. Evans Jr. of Alexandria, police officer and crisis intervention trainer for the Alexandria Police Department; and
- Paul Taylor of Richmond, community activist consultant at Taylor Paul Taylor.
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Monti G. Zimmerman of Manassas, retired U.S. Army colonel.
State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board:
- Rebecca Branch-Griffin of Chester, retired director of health and counseling services at Virginia State University;
- Dreama Chandler of Rural Retreat, retired;
- R. Jason Ferguson of Amherst, board of directors for the Blue Ridge EMS Council and associate vice president at Central Virginia Community College;
- Benjamin Nicholson of Richmond, physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
- Jeremiah O’Shea, of Chesterfield, chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare Capital Division;
- Matthew Rickman of Roanoke, deputy chief of the City of Salem Fire-EMS Department;
- Lisa Simba of Fort Washington, Md., EMS captain for the Alexandria Fire Department; and
- Torie Smith of Dinwiddie, clinical team lead at Duke Life Flight.