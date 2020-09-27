 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Advisory Board on Polysomnographic Technology:

  • Hannah Tyler of Chesterfield, polysomnographic technologist and VCU Health Center for Sleep Medicine.

Board of Historic Resources:

  • Colita Nichols Fairfax of Hampton, professor at Norfolk State University; and
  • W. Tucker Lemon of Roanoke, president of Martin, Hopkins & Lemon.

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia:

  • David Mills of Richmond, consultant at Dave Mills; and
  • Cristina Domínguez Ramírez of Richmond, professor and library manager for Henrico County.

Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall:

  • Ed Graber of Fairfax, principal at Edmund Graber Government and Public Affairs Consulting;
  • Eileen Cassidy Rivera of Alexandria, director of government services at Cerner Corp.; and
  • Tim Sargent of Fairfax County, government and community relations at Dominion Energy.

Commonwealth Council on Aging:

  • Carla V. Hesseltine of Virginia Beach, senior care advocate;
  • Diana Paguaga of Woodbridge, independent health insurance broker at DeSeguros; and
  • Erica Wood of Arlington.

Criminal Justice Services Board:

  • Bennie L. Evans Jr. of Alexandria, police officer and crisis intervention trainer for the Alexandria Police Department; and
  • Paul Taylor of Richmond, community activist consultant at Taylor Paul Taylor.

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Monti G. Zimmerman of Manassas, retired U.S. Army colonel.

State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board:

  • Rebecca Branch-Griffin of Chester, retired director of health and counseling services at Virginia State University;
  • Dreama Chandler of Rural Retreat, retired;
  • R. Jason Ferguson of Amherst, board of directors for the Blue Ridge EMS Council and associate vice president at Central Virginia Community College;
  • Benjamin Nicholson of Richmond, physician in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine;
  • Jeremiah O’Shea, of Chesterfield, chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare Capital Division;
  • Matthew Rickman of Roanoke, deputy chief of the City of Salem Fire-EMS Department;
  • Lisa Simba of Fort Washington, Md., EMS captain for the Alexandria Fire Department; and
  • Torie Smith of Dinwiddie, clinical team lead at Duke Life Flight.
