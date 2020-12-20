Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority:
- Alan Dow of Henrico, physician and professor, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Debbie Johnston of Richmond, president and CEO, Serenity First Hospice;
- Elayne Kornblatt Phillips of Charlottesville, associate professor emerita, School of Nursing, University of Virginia
- Lori Rutherford of Roanoke, nurse practitioner, Salem VA Medical Center and Geri-well;
- Woodi Sprinkel of Ashland, psychotherapist, private practice;
- Thelma Watson of Petersburg, executive director, Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging; and
- Evelyn V. Whitehead of Sutherland, coordinator of substance abuse and sexual assault prevention, Virginia State University.
Virginia Spirits Board:
- Matthew Harris of Hartfield, farmer and manager, Bay’s Best Feed.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority:
- Katherine K. Hanleyof Reston, former Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and former Chair, Fairfax Board of Supervisors
- David G. Speckof Alexandria, Retired Financial Services Executive, former Member, Virginia House of Delegates, and former Member, Alexandria City Council
Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission:
- Coley Drinkwater of Dinwiddie, managing member, Richlands Creamery;
- Richard T. Hite Jr. of Kenbridge, owner Hite Farming; and
- Jordan Miles III of Buckingham, 4th District supervisor, Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, and director of nutrition and transportation, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
Child Support Guidelines Review Panel:
- Daniel L. Gray of Fairfax, attorney, Cooper Ginsberg Gray.
Board of Directors of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative:
- Jehmal T. Hudson of Richmond, judge, Virginia State Corporation Commission;
- David K. Paylor of Richmond, director, Department of Environmental Quality.
Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:
- Betty A. Dougherty of Quinton, director, King and Queen Department of Social Services;
- Susan A. Elmore of Colonial Heights, state employee, Commonwealth of Virginia;
- Lindsay Pickral of Midlothian, attorney, ThompsonMcMullan;
- Ming C. Truong of Virginia Beach, electrical engineering-energy program manager, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic; and
- Erica Wood of Arlington, attorney.
Southern Regional Education Board:
- Keesha Jackson-Muir of Fort Washington, Md., principal, Braddock Elementary School; and
- Dietra Y. Trent of Chesterfield, interim vice president for compliance, diversity and ethics and senior advisor to the president, George Mason University.