Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:
- Allida Black of Arlington, managing director, The Allenswood Group LLC;
- Devon Cushman of Richmond, founder and owner, Dutch Door LLC;
- Patricia McGinnis of Washington, D.C., public policy consultant and former CEO, Council for Excellence in Government; and
- Robert Strassheim of Keswick, vice president, Dickinson + Associates Inc.
University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors:
- Robert M. Blue of Richmond, chair, president and CEO, Dominion Energy;
- Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, Dominion Energy;
- Robert D. Hardie of Charlottesville, co-chairman and CEO, H7 Holdings LLC, and Level One Partners LLC; and
- L.F. Payne of Charlottesville, president, Three Ridges Group LLC.
Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors:
- Andrew Florance of Inlet Beach, Fla., founder and CEO, CoStar Group;
- Todd P. Haymore of Henrico, managing director, global economic development, commerce, and government relations, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
- Edward L. McCoy of Richmond, president and CEO, Eaheart Industrial Service Inc.; and
- Tyrone Nelson of Henrico, member, Henrico County Board of Supervisors, and pastor, Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors:
- Anna Healy James of Virginia Beach, senior vice president of government and community relations, Sentara Healthcare; and
- Letitia A. Long of Alexandria, chairman of the board, Intelligence and National Security Alliance.
Virginia State University Board of Visitors:
- Jon Moore of Midlothian, president and CEO, Philip Morris USA; and
- Edward Owens of South Boston, mayor, town of South Boston, and owner and operator, Edward Owens Agency.
Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors:
- Hugh M. Fain III of Richmond, shareholder, Spotts Fain PC;
- J. Conrad Garcia of Richmond, shareholder, Williams Mullen;
- Gussie Lord of Lakewood, Colo., managing attorney, tribal partnerships program, Earthjustice;
- Thomas R. Watjen of Key Largo, Fla.; and
- Damon Williams of Roanoke, regional CRA officer, First Citizens Bank.
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:
- Gregory F. Holland of Midlothian, attorney, The Holland Law Firm.