Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors:

  • Allida Black of Arlington, managing director, The Allenswood Group LLC;
  • Devon Cushman of Richmond, founder and owner, Dutch Door LLC;
  • Patricia McGinnis of Washington, D.C., public policy consultant and former CEO, Council for Excellence in Government; and
  • Robert Strassheim of Keswick, vice president, Dickinson + Associates Inc.

University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools Board of Visitors:

  • Robert M. Blue of Richmond, chair, president and CEO, Dominion Energy;
  • Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, Dominion Energy;
  • Robert D. Hardie of Charlottesville, co-chairman and CEO, H7 Holdings LLC, and Level One Partners LLC; and
  • L.F. Payne of Charlottesville, president, Three Ridges Group LLC.

Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors:

  • Andrew Florance of Inlet Beach, Fla., founder and CEO, CoStar Group;
  • Todd P. Haymore of Henrico, managing director, global economic development, commerce, and government relations, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP;
  • Edward L. McCoy of Richmond, president and CEO, Eaheart Industrial Service Inc.; and
  • Tyrone Nelson of Henrico, member, Henrico County Board of Supervisors, and pastor, Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Board of Visitors:

  • Anna Healy James of Virginia Beach, senior vice president of government and community relations, Sentara Healthcare; and
  • Letitia A. Long of Alexandria, chairman of the board, Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

Virginia State University Board of Visitors:

  • Jon Moore of Midlothian, president and CEO, Philip Morris USA; and
  • Edward Owens of South Boston, mayor, town of South Boston, and owner and operator, Edward Owens Agency.

Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors:

  • Hugh M. Fain III of Richmond, shareholder, Spotts Fain PC;
  • J. Conrad Garcia of Richmond, shareholder, Williams Mullen;
  • Gussie Lord of Lakewood, Colo., managing attorney, tribal partnerships program, Earthjustice;
  • Thomas R. Watjen of Key Largo, Fla.; and
  • Damon Williams of Roanoke, regional CRA officer, First Citizens Bank.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:

  • Gregory F. Holland of Midlothian, attorney, The Holland Law Firm.
