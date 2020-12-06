 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence

  • Ashley Reynolds Marshall of Lynchburg, CEO, YWCA of Central Virginia.

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council

  • Billie J. Cook of Hampton, human resources manager and business conduct officer, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Daniel Irwin of Mechanicsville, autism and assistive technology specialist, Virginia Department of Education
  • Angie Leonard of Blue Ridge, CEO, St. Vincent’s Home Services
  • Dan Lufkin of Smithfield, president, Paul D. Camp Community College
  • Jennifer Witteborg of Culpeper, Deaf Advocate, Virginia Association of the Deaf

Board of Health Professions

  • Carmina Teresa V. Bautista of Suffolk, executive director, Philippine Nurses Association of America Inc.
  • Dr. Sandra J. Catchings of Staunton, dentist, Drs. Bradford & Catchings Inc.
  • Brenda Stokes of Lynchburg, physician, Centra Medical Group

Board of Pharmacy

  • Bernard L. Henderson Jr. of Henrico, president emeritus and funeral celebrant, Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes

Statewide Independent Living Council

  • Daniel Aranda of Alexandria, senior advisor, Inclusive Engagement, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac)
  • Arthuretta Holmes-Martin of Woodbridge, owner, Words and Melodies LLC
  • Vassantha K. Rayman of Annandale, retired instructional technology resource teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools
  • Gary W. Talley of Petersburg, retired community services manager, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Phil Caldwell of Fairfax County, administrative operations officer, city of Alexandria
  • Frank Carrillo of Crewe, case manager counselor, Virginia Department of Corrections
  • Dr. Sarah Kranz Ciment of Henrico, executive director, Friendship Circle of Virginia
  • Dennis Lites Jr. of Suffolk, vice president of predictive analytics, PRA Group
  • Olivia Price of Covington, disabilities advocate
  • Cindy Rudy of Williamsburg, digital technology coordinator, Walsingham Academy
  • Ed Turner of Virginia Beach, disability consultant and legislative chair, Virginia Association of Persons Supporting Employment First
  • Niki L. Zimmerman, vice president and disabilities advocate, Fairfax County NAACP
