Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Ashley Reynolds Marshall of Lynchburg, CEO, YWCA of Central Virginia.
State Rehabilitation Advisory Council
- Billie J. Cook of Hampton, human resources manager and business conduct officer, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Daniel Irwin of Mechanicsville, autism and assistive technology specialist, Virginia Department of Education
- Angie Leonard of Blue Ridge, CEO, St. Vincent’s Home Services
- Dan Lufkin of Smithfield, president, Paul D. Camp Community College
- Jennifer Witteborg of Culpeper, Deaf Advocate, Virginia Association of the Deaf
Board of Health Professions
- Carmina Teresa V. Bautista of Suffolk, executive director, Philippine Nurses Association of America Inc.
- Dr. Sandra J. Catchings of Staunton, dentist, Drs. Bradford & Catchings Inc.
- Brenda Stokes of Lynchburg, physician, Centra Medical Group
Board of Pharmacy
- Bernard L. Henderson Jr. of Henrico, president emeritus and funeral celebrant, Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Daniel Aranda of Alexandria, senior advisor, Inclusive Engagement, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac)
- Arthuretta Holmes-Martin of Woodbridge, owner, Words and Melodies LLC
- Vassantha K. Rayman of Annandale, retired instructional technology resource teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools
- Gary W. Talley of Petersburg, retired community services manager, Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Phil Caldwell of Fairfax County, administrative operations officer, city of Alexandria
- Frank Carrillo of Crewe, case manager counselor, Virginia Department of Corrections
- Dr. Sarah Kranz Ciment of Henrico, executive director, Friendship Circle of Virginia
- Dennis Lites Jr. of Suffolk, vice president of predictive analytics, PRA Group
- Olivia Price of Covington, disabilities advocate
- Cindy Rudy of Williamsburg, digital technology coordinator, Walsingham Academy
- Ed Turner of Virginia Beach, disability consultant and legislative chair, Virginia Association of Persons Supporting Employment First
- Niki L. Zimmerman, vice president and disabilities advocate, Fairfax County NAACP