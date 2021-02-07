Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Virginia Cotton Board:
- Joseph Barlow III of Smithfield, vice president, Cotton Plains Farm Inc.
Advisory Board on Acupuncture:
- Luke Robinson, DO, DABMA, of Blacksburg, osteopathic physician, Sports and Osteopathic Medicine Clinic, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:
- Jason Mitchell of Hampton, director of Public Works, city of Hampton
Citizens Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:
- Donna Harris-Aikens of Manassas;
- Esi Langston of Norfolk, environmental sustainability manager, city of Norfolk; and
- Dana Wiggins of Richmond, director of outreach and consumer advocacy, Virginia Poverty Law Center
State Building Code Technical Review Board:
- David V. Hutchins of Galax, owner, Hutchins Electric Service LLC
Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:
- John C. Lee, Jr. of Clarksville, president and chief executive officer, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, EMPOWER Broadband Inc. and EMPOWER Telecom Inc.; and
- Hubert W. Pannell of Halifax, chairman, Halifax County Board of Supervisors
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:
- Michelle Ramos Domingue of Arlington, general counsel and Veterans Services program manager, Navy Mutual Aid Association
Virginia Military Advisory Council:
- Jennifer Jacobs of Williamsburg, U.S. Navy veteran and policy leadership adviser; and
- Charles M. Quillin of Abingdon, retired colonel, U.S. Air Force and Veterans Services and ROTC coordinator, Emory & Henry College