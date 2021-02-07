 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Virginia Cotton Board:

  • Joseph Barlow III of Smithfield, vice president, Cotton Plains Farm Inc.

Advisory Board on Acupuncture:

  • Luke Robinson, DO, DABMA, of Blacksburg, osteopathic physician, Sports and Osteopathic Medicine Clinic, Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

Board for Waste Management Facility Operators:

  • Jason Mitchell of Hampton, director of Public Works, city of Hampton

Citizens Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:

  • Donna Harris-Aikens of Manassas;
  • Esi Langston of Norfolk, environmental sustainability manager, city of Norfolk; and
  • Dana Wiggins of Richmond, director of outreach and consumer advocacy, Virginia Poverty Law Center

State Building Code Technical Review Board:

  • David V. Hutchins of Galax, owner, Hutchins Electric Service LLC

Board of Trustees of the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center:

  • John C. Lee, Jr. of Clarksville, president and chief executive officer, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, EMPOWER Broadband Inc. and EMPOWER Telecom Inc.; and
  • Hubert W. Pannell of Halifax, chairman, Halifax County Board of Supervisors

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations:

  • Michelle Ramos Domingue of Arlington, general counsel and Veterans Services program manager, Navy Mutual Aid Association

Virginia Military Advisory Council:

  • Jennifer Jacobs of Williamsburg, U.S. Navy veteran and policy leadership adviser; and
  • Charles M. Quillin of Abingdon, retired colonel, U.S. Air Force and Veterans Services and ROTC coordinator, Emory & Henry College
