 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH/////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee:

  • William J. Mann Jr. of Williamsburg; and
  • Doug Powell of James City County, general manager, James City Service Authority.

Commonwealth Council on Aging:

  • John Countryman of Richmond, gerontologist and lifelong learning coordinator, The Shepherd’s Center of Richmond;
  • Amy Duncan of Richmond, outreach coordinator, Office of the Attorney General;
  • William Gorman of Roanoke;
  • Tresserlyn Lawson Kelly of Newport News, community relations coordinator, Department of Human Services, City of Newport News; and

John T. White of Lynchburg, gerontologist, The Longevity Project.

Small Business Commission:

  • Quan M. Boatman of Spotsylvania, branch chief of national accounts management, United States Federal Government;
  • Jayanth Challa of Vienna, co-founder, Ace Info Solutions; and
  • Jorge Yinat of Williamsburg, business and management research consultant, J|W|Y Business Enterprises.

State Executive Council on Children’s Services:

  • Eric D. Campbell of Harrisonburg, city manager, City of Harrisonburg;
  • Margaret Angela Franklin of Woodbridge, member, Prince William Board of County Supervisors;
  • Willie T. Greene Sr. of Galax, mayor, City of Galax;
  • Michelle Johnson of Charles City County, county administrator, Charles City County;
  • Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, CEO, Elk Hill, Inc.; and
  • Amanda Noell Stanley of Bedford, president and CEO, DePaul Community Resources.

Virginia Fire Services Board:

  • James Alan Calvert of Lynchburg, senior environmental health and safety advisory professional, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.;
  • Donald L. Hart Jr. of Accomack County, member, Accomack County Board of Supervisors;
  • Ernest Little of Prince William, retired battalion chief, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue;
  • Abbey G. Johnston of Forest, deputy chief of operations, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue; and
  • Bettie Reeves-Nobles of Fredericksburg, former assistant chief, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority:

  • John G. Dane of Midlothian, executive vice president and Richmond regional president, Virginia National Bank.

Board of Optometry:

  • Evan J. Kaufman of Charlottesville, clinical optometrist, University of Virginia Medical Center.

Forensic Science Board:

  • Megan L. Clark of Farmville, commonwealth’s attorney, Prince Edward County;
  • Maggie A. DeBoard of Fairfax Station, chief of police, Herndon Police Department; and
  • Michael HuYoung of Richmond, director and shareholder, Barnes & Diehl, P.C.

Scientific Advisory Committee:

  • Kathleen Corrado of Jamesville, N.Y., executive director and professor of practice, Forensic and National Security Sciences Institute, Syracuse University;
  • William E. Demuth II of Springfield, Ill., laboratory director, Illinois State Police; and
  • Peter M. Vallone of Potomac, Md., leader, applied genetics group, National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired:

  • Mazen M. Basrawi of Arlington, attorney, U.S. government; and
  • Leo Kim of Alexandria, head of business planning and operations, hematology R&D, AstraZeneca.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News