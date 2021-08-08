Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee:
- William J. Mann Jr. of Williamsburg; and
- Doug Powell of James City County, general manager, James City Service Authority.
Commonwealth Council on Aging:
- John Countryman of Richmond, gerontologist and lifelong learning coordinator, The Shepherd’s Center of Richmond;
- Amy Duncan of Richmond, outreach coordinator, Office of the Attorney General;
- William Gorman of Roanoke;
- Tresserlyn Lawson Kelly of Newport News, community relations coordinator, Department of Human Services, City of Newport News; and
John T. White of Lynchburg, gerontologist, The Longevity Project.
Small Business Commission:
- Quan M. Boatman of Spotsylvania, branch chief of national accounts management, United States Federal Government;
- Jayanth Challa of Vienna, co-founder, Ace Info Solutions; and
- Jorge Yinat of Williamsburg, business and management research consultant, J|W|Y Business Enterprises.
State Executive Council on Children’s Services:
- Eric D. Campbell of Harrisonburg, city manager, City of Harrisonburg;
- Margaret Angela Franklin of Woodbridge, member, Prince William Board of County Supervisors;
- Willie T. Greene Sr. of Galax, mayor, City of Galax;
- Michelle Johnson of Charles City County, county administrator, Charles City County;
- Ronald K. Spears of Powhatan, CEO, Elk Hill, Inc.; and
- Amanda Noell Stanley of Bedford, president and CEO, DePaul Community Resources.
Virginia Fire Services Board:
- James Alan Calvert of Lynchburg, senior environmental health and safety advisory professional, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.;
- Donald L. Hart Jr. of Accomack County, member, Accomack County Board of Supervisors;
- Ernest Little of Prince William, retired battalion chief, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue;
- Abbey G. Johnston of Forest, deputy chief of operations, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue; and
- Bettie Reeves-Nobles of Fredericksburg, former assistant chief, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority:
- John G. Dane of Midlothian, executive vice president and Richmond regional president, Virginia National Bank.
Board of Optometry:
- Evan J. Kaufman of Charlottesville, clinical optometrist, University of Virginia Medical Center.
Forensic Science Board:
- Megan L. Clark of Farmville, commonwealth’s attorney, Prince Edward County;
- Maggie A. DeBoard of Fairfax Station, chief of police, Herndon Police Department; and
- Michael HuYoung of Richmond, director and shareholder, Barnes & Diehl, P.C.
Scientific Advisory Committee:
- Kathleen Corrado of Jamesville, N.Y., executive director and professor of practice, Forensic and National Security Sciences Institute, Syracuse University;
- William E. Demuth II of Springfield, Ill., laboratory director, Illinois State Police; and
- Peter M. Vallone of Potomac, Md., leader, applied genetics group, National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Virginia Board for the Blind and Vision Impaired:
- Mazen M. Basrawi of Arlington, attorney, U.S. government; and
- Leo Kim of Alexandria, head of business planning and operations, hematology R&D, AstraZeneca.