Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy:
- Karen L. Lebo of Richmond, senior manager, business intake and conflicts department at Hunton Andrews Kurth; and
- Kathryn Skibek of Woodbridge, occupational therapist.
Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:
- Douglas Bierly of Henrico County, commercial banker at Truist (formerly SunTrust Bank);
- LaMont Henry of Virginia Beach, financial planner at Henry Wealth Management;
- Marques Jones of Henrico, president of ComForCare Home Care of Northwest Richmond; and
- Kristoffer A. Peterson of Mechanicsville, branch officer at Essex Bank.
Central Virginia Transportation Authority:
- Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president and general counsel and chief compliance officer for Dominion Energy, and member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board:
- David X. Cifu of Richmond, physician at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and
- Raighne C. Delaney of Alexandria, attorney at Bean, Kinney & Korman.
Virginia African American Advisory Board:
- Robert N. Barnette Jr. of Mechanicsville, president of the Virginia State Conference NAACP and the Hanover County chapter of the NAACP;
- Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, president and CEO of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project;
- Toria Edmonds-Howell of Richmond, community engagement manager at Capital One;
- Ingrid Granberry Grant of Chesterfield County, chief of school leadership at Henrico Public Schools;
- Teri Helenese of Loudoun County, director of state-federal relations and Washington representative for Office of the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands;
- Eduardo L. Lopez of North Chesterfield, assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico; and
- Precious Rasheeda Muhammad of Suffolk, independent scholar.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade:
- James Xuof Goochland, CEO of Avail Vapor.