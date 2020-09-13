 Skip to main content
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial Appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Advisory Board on Occupational Therapy:

  • Karen L. Lebo of Richmond, senior manager, business intake and conflicts department at Hunton Andrews Kurth; and
  • Kathryn Skibek of Woodbridge, occupational therapist.

Board of Directors of the Assistive Technology Loan Fund Authority:

  • Douglas Bierly of Henrico County, commercial banker at Truist (formerly SunTrust Bank);
  • LaMont Henry of Virginia Beach, financial planner at Henry Wealth Management;
  • Marques Jones of Henrico, president of ComForCare Home Care of Northwest Richmond; and
  • Kristoffer A. Peterson of Mechanicsville, branch officer at Essex Bank.

Central Virginia Transportation Authority:

  • Carlos M. Brown of Henrico, senior vice president and general counsel and chief compliance officer for Dominion Energy, and member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Commonwealth Neurotrauma Initiative Advisory Board:

  • David X. Cifu of Richmond, physician at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and
  • Raighne C. Delaney of Alexandria, attorney at Bean, Kinney & Korman.

Virginia African American Advisory Board:

  • Robert N. Barnette Jr. of Mechanicsville, president of the Virginia State Conference NAACP and the Hanover County chapter of the NAACP;
  • Hope F. Cupit of Bedford, president and CEO of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project;
  • Toria Edmonds-Howell of Richmond, community engagement manager at Capital One;
  • Ingrid Granberry Grant of Chesterfield County, chief of school leadership at Henrico Public Schools;
  • Teri Helenese of Loudoun County, director of state-federal relations and Washington representative for Office of the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands;
  • Eduardo L. Lopez of North Chesterfield, assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico; and
  • Precious Rasheeda Muhammad of Suffolk, independent scholar.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on International Trade:

  • James Xuof Goochland, CEO of Avail Vapor.
