Latest gubernatorial appointments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services:

  • Clifton A. Slade of Surry, owner, Slade Farms.

Board of Health Professions:

  • Margaret Lemaster of Chesapeake, adjunct professor, dental hygienist, Virginia Commonwealth University.

State Executive Council for Children’s Services:

  • Dalia A. Palchik of Fairfax County, member, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

State Historical Records Advisory Board:

  • Audrey P. Davis of Washington, D.C., director, Alexandria Black History Museum;
  • Brittany L. Jones of Richmond, Ph.D. candidate; and
  • Lori Ann Terjesen of Aldie, director of education, The National Women’s History Museum.

Virginia Military Advisory Council:

  • James Albino of Alexandria, director, Center for Minority Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium Authority:

  • Richard L. Diddams Jr. of Bedford, executive director, Center for Engineering Research and Education, Liberty University;
  • Eugene S. Grecheck of Midlothian, consultant;
  • Andrew Hutton of Yorktown, principal scientist, Jefferson Lab;
  • Scott Kopple of Alexandria, senior director government relations, BWX Technologies Inc.; and
  • Daniel G. Stoddard of Richmond, senior vice president, chief nuclear officer, and president, contracted assets, Dominion Energy.

Virginia Outdoors Foundation:

  • Adetokunboh O. Afonja of Hampton, owner, family restoration services, Home of the Children’s Fitness Academy, LLC;
  • Elizabeth Hinton Crowther of Reedville, president emerita, Rappahannock Community College; and
  • Elsie Delva-Smith of Saluda, director of diversity, equity and belonging, Christchurch School.

Board for Barbers and Cosmetology:

  • Emmanuel Gayot of Richmond, master barber and barber instructor, Edify Barber Academy, Edify Cuts and Shave Parlor; and
  • Margaret LaPierre of Henrico, licensed master esthetician/instructor, Skin Therapy of Virginia LLC.

Board of Housing and Community Development:

  • Larry B. Murphy of Chester, president and CEO, Urban Development Corporation.

Board of the Virginia College Building Authority:

  • Barry Green of Ashland, retired, former director, Department of Juvenile Justice.

Common Interest Community Board:

  • Matt Durham of Potomac Falls; and
  • Anne M. Sheehan of Reston, principal, Goldklang Group CPAs P.C.

Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council:

  • Tracy Retchin of Glen Allen, attorney.

Public Guardian and Conservator Advisory Board:

  • Donna Smith of Accomack County, CEO, Eastern Shore Area Agency on Aging/Community Action Agency.
