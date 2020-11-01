Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Visitors for Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Paul D. Fraim of Norfolk, attorney, Fraim & Fiorella P.C.
Virginia Passenger Rail Authority
- Sharon Bulova of Fairfax County, former chairman, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors;
- Deborah H. Butler of Norfolk, retired executive, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
- Victor O. Cardwell of Salem, principal, Woods Rogers PLC;
- Patricia Doersch of Falls Church, partner, Squire Patton Boggs;
- Jay Fisette of Arlington, managing principal, DMV Strategic Advisors LLC;
- Roderick “Rod” D. Hall of Woodbridge, government affairs advisor, K&L Gates LLP;
- Charles Moorman of Charlottesville, retired chairman and CEO, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
- Cynthia Moses-Nedd of Prince William, chief of staff, Office of Wildland Fire, U.S. Department of the Interior;
- Paul F. Nichols of Woodbridge, principal, Nichols Zauzig;
- Hossein Sadid of Richmond, CFO, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts;
- Jim Spore of Virginia Beach, president and CEO, Reinvent Hampton Roads; and
- Mariia Zimmerman of Richmond, principal, MZ Strategies LLC
Broadband Advisory Council
- Steven Sandy of Vinton, director of planning and community development, Franklin County
Henrietta Lacks Commission
- Mattie M. Cowan of South Boston, retired engineering manager, CenturyLink;
- Adele Newson-Horst of Baltimore, professor of English and coordinator of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Morgan State University; and
- Jeri Lacks Whye of Reisterstown, Md., judiciary clerk, District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City.
Advisory Board on Genetic Counseling
- Tahnee Causey of Henrico, genetic counselor, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Lydia K. Higgs of Roanoke, genetic counselor, Carilion Clinic;
- Martha Thomas of Charlottesville, genetic counselor, University of Virginia;
Advisory Board on Music Therapy
- Anna McChesney of Midlothian, owner and director, Healing Sounds LLC;
- Anthony Meadows of Arlington, director of music therapy, Shenandoah University;
- Dr. L. Rae Stone of The Plains, president, Quest Global Management;
- Gary L. Verhagen of Annandale, teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools; and
- Michelle Westfall of Spotsylvania, music therapist, Spotsylvania County Public Schools.
Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Jason Inge of Norfolk, president, Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals;
- Heather Placer of Midlothian, principal and owner, Placer Realty Advisors LLC; and
- Rickey Stuchell of Spotsylvania, certified general appraiser, Bowman Consulting Group.
State Child Fatality Review Team
- Kaandra Wilson of Alexandria, lieutenant, Alexandria Fire Department.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing
- Beth Doughty of Roanoke, executive director, Roanoke Regional Partnership.
Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council
- Cullen D. Seltzer of Richmond, attorney, Sands Anderson PC.
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Susana Marino of McLean, president and chair, Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
American Revolution 250 Commission
- Chief Stephen Adkins of Charles City, chief, Chickahominy Indian Tribe;
- Edward H. Baine of Chesterfield, senior vice president — power delivery, Dominion Energy;
- Leslie Greene Bowman of Charlottesville, president, Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello;
- Gretchen Bulova of Fairfax County, director, Office of Historic Alexandria, city of Alexandria;
- Spencer R. Crew of Reston, historian, acting director, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution;
- H. Benson Dendy III of Richmond, chairman emeritus, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation;
- Cliff Fleet of Williamsburg, President and CEO, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation;
- Sue H. Gerdelman of Williamsburg, trustee, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and board of visitors, William & Mary;
- Kym A. Hall of Williamsburg, superintendent, Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail;
- Anne Richardson of Indian Neck, chief, Rappahannock Tribe;
- Jacquelyn E. Stone of Richmond, partner, McGuireWoods LLP; and
- Karin Wulf of Williamsburg, executive director and professor, Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture, William & Mary.
Autism Advisory Council
- Dilshad D. Ali of Richmond, editor, Haute Hijab, and freelance autism and disability writer; and
- Dr. Polly J. Panitz of Arlington, physician, Capital Area Pediatrics.
Board of Coal Mining Examiners
- Michael Stiltner of Grundy, crew leader.
Board of Dentistry
- J. Michael Martinez de Andino of Henrico, retired senior counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.
Virginia Real Estate Appraiser Board
- Todd Canterbury of Paris, executive vice president, Newmark Knight Frank.