 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Visitors for Eastern Virginia Medical School

  • Paul D. Fraim of Norfolk, attorney, Fraim & Fiorella P.C.

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority

  • Sharon Bulova of Fairfax County, former chairman, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors;
  • Deborah H. Butler of Norfolk, retired executive, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
  • Victor O. Cardwell of Salem, principal, Woods Rogers PLC;
  • Patricia Doersch of Falls Church, partner, Squire Patton Boggs;
  • Jay Fisette of Arlington, managing principal, DMV Strategic Advisors LLC;
  • Roderick “Rod” D. Hall of Woodbridge, government affairs advisor, K&L Gates LLP;
  • Charles Moorman of Charlottesville, retired chairman and CEO, Norfolk Southern Corp.;
  • Cynthia Moses-Nedd of Prince William, chief of staff, Office of Wildland Fire, U.S. Department of the Interior;
  • Paul F. Nichols of Woodbridge, principal, Nichols Zauzig;
  • Hossein Sadid of Richmond, CFO, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts;
  • Jim Spore of Virginia Beach, president and CEO, Reinvent Hampton Roads; and
  • Mariia Zimmerman of Richmond, principal, MZ Strategies LLC

Broadband Advisory Council

  • Steven Sandy of Vinton, director of planning and community development, Franklin County

Henrietta Lacks Commission

  • Mattie M. Cowan of South Boston, retired engineering manager, CenturyLink;
  • Adele Newson-Horst of Baltimore, professor of English and coordinator of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Morgan State University; and
  • Jeri Lacks Whye of Reisterstown, Md., judiciary clerk, District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City.

Advisory Board on Genetic Counseling

  • Tahnee Causey of Henrico, genetic counselor, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Lydia K. Higgs of Roanoke, genetic counselor, Carilion Clinic;
  • Martha Thomas of Charlottesville, genetic counselor, University of Virginia;

Advisory Board on Music Therapy

  • Anna McChesney of Midlothian, owner and director, Healing Sounds LLC;
  • Anthony Meadows of Arlington, director of music therapy, Shenandoah University;
  • Dr. L. Rae Stone of The Plains, president, Quest Global Management;
  • Gary L. Verhagen of Annandale, teacher, Fairfax County Public Schools; and
  • Michelle Westfall of Spotsylvania, music therapist, Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Real Estate Appraiser Board

  • Jason Inge of Norfolk, president, Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals;
  • Heather Placer of Midlothian, principal and owner, Placer Realty Advisors LLC; and
  • Rickey Stuchell of Spotsylvania, certified general appraiser, Bowman Consulting Group.

State Child Fatality Review Team

  • Kaandra Wilson of Alexandria, lieutenant, Alexandria Fire Department.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Committee on Business Development and Marketing

  • Beth Doughty of Roanoke, executive director, Roanoke Regional Partnership.

Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council

  • Cullen D. Seltzer of Richmond, attorney, Sands Anderson PC.

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • Susana Marino of McLean, president and chair, Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

American Revolution 250 Commission

  • Chief Stephen Adkins of Charles City, chief, Chickahominy Indian Tribe;
  • Edward H. Baine of Chesterfield, senior vice president — power delivery, Dominion Energy;
  • Leslie Greene Bowman of Charlottesville, president, Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello;
  • Gretchen Bulova of Fairfax County, director, Office of Historic Alexandria, city of Alexandria;
  • Spencer R. Crew of Reston, historian, acting director, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution;
  • H. Benson Dendy III of Richmond, chairman emeritus, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation;
  • Cliff Fleet of Williamsburg, President and CEO, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation;
  • Sue H. Gerdelman of Williamsburg, trustee, Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and board of visitors, William & Mary;
  • Kym A. Hall of Williamsburg, superintendent, Colonial National Historical Park and Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail;
  • Anne Richardson of Indian Neck, chief, Rappahannock Tribe;
  • Jacquelyn E. Stone of Richmond, partner, McGuireWoods LLP; and
  • Karin Wulf of Williamsburg, executive director and professor, Omohundro Institute of Early American History and Culture, William & Mary.

Autism Advisory Council

  • Dilshad D. Ali of Richmond, editor, Haute Hijab, and freelance autism and disability writer; and
  • Dr. Polly J. Panitz of Arlington, physician, Capital Area Pediatrics.

Board of Coal Mining Examiners

  • Michael Stiltner of Grundy, crew leader.

Board of Dentistry

  • J. Michael Martinez de Andino of Henrico, retired senior counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.

Virginia Real Estate Appraiser Board

  • Todd Canterbury of Paris, executive vice president, Newmark Knight Frank.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News