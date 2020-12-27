 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

{{featured_button_text}}
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////

Virginia Corn Board:

  • G. Henry Goodrich of Wakefield; and
  • Wesley S. Marshall of Weyers Cave, Marshall Farms.

Virginia Cotton Board:

  • M. Lewis Everett III of Capron, cotton producer;
  • Clifford S. Fox Sr. of Capron, cotton producer; and
  • Christopher T. Parker of Wakefield, cotton producer.

Board of Historic Resources:

  • Trip Pollard of Midlothian, land and community program leader, Southern Environmental Law Center.

Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center:

  • Steve Ahn of Damascus, high school science teacher, Washington County Public Schools;
  • Hannah Ingram of Abingdon, company member, Mount Rogers Adult Education Program and Barter Theatre; and
  • Lennie Gail Mitcham of Abingdon, executive director, The Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing, Inc.

Education Commission of the States:

  • Fran Bradford of Richmond, deputy secretary of education, Office of Governor Ralph Northam; and
  • John B. Gordon III of Suffolk, division superintendent, Suffolk Public Schools.

State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired:

  • Alexa Bowe of Newport News, operations research analyst, United States Department of the Army;
  • Annette Hyde of Madison, yoga teacher, Culpeper Wellness Foundation;
  • Prem Jadhwani of Leesburg, CEO and president, Intellectual Point;
  • Edna E. Johnson of Alexandria, disability and reasonable accommodation program manager, United States Department of Defense;
  • Liang Liao of Richmond, vocational rehabilitation counselor, Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired;
  • Ricardo Lizama of Arlington, accountant, Edison Electric Institute;
  • Marianne Moore of Chesterfield, specialist, Virginia Department of Education;
  • Chanthen Nene of Manassas, student, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
  • Milford J. Stern of Roanoke, voluntary protection programs manager, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.

Virginia Coal and Energy Commission:

  • Barbara F. Altizer of Jewell Ridge, executive director, education and outreach, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association;
  • Joshua Ball of Abingdon, operations superintendent, CNX Resources Corporation;
  • Felix Tapawan Garcia of Richmond, founder and CEO, AgriSunPower;
  • Harrison T. Godfrey of Reston, executive director, Virginia Advanced Energy Economy; and
  • Cale Jaffe of Charlottesville, associate professor of law, University of Virginia and director, Environmental Law and Community Engagement Clinic;
  • Donald Ratliffof Big Stone Gap, president, Commonwealth Connections, Inc.; and
  • Charles A. Stacy of Tazewell, attorney and chair, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News