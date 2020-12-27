Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Corn Board:
- G. Henry Goodrich of Wakefield; and
- Wesley S. Marshall of Weyers Cave, Marshall Farms.
Virginia Cotton Board:
- M. Lewis Everett III of Capron, cotton producer;
- Clifford S. Fox Sr. of Capron, cotton producer; and
- Christopher T. Parker of Wakefield, cotton producer.
Board of Historic Resources:
- Trip Pollard of Midlothian, land and community program leader, Southern Environmental Law Center.
Board of Trustees of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center:
- Steve Ahn of Damascus, high school science teacher, Washington County Public Schools;
- Hannah Ingram of Abingdon, company member, Mount Rogers Adult Education Program and Barter Theatre; and
- Lennie Gail Mitcham of Abingdon, executive director, The Southwest Virginia Alliance for Manufacturing, Inc.
Education Commission of the States:
- Fran Bradford of Richmond, deputy secretary of education, Office of Governor Ralph Northam; and
- John B. Gordon III of Suffolk, division superintendent, Suffolk Public Schools.
State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired:
- Alexa Bowe of Newport News, operations research analyst, United States Department of the Army;
- Annette Hyde of Madison, yoga teacher, Culpeper Wellness Foundation;
- Prem Jadhwani of Leesburg, CEO and president, Intellectual Point;
- Edna E. Johnson of Alexandria, disability and reasonable accommodation program manager, United States Department of Defense;
- Liang Liao of Richmond, vocational rehabilitation counselor, Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired;
- Ricardo Lizama of Arlington, accountant, Edison Electric Institute;
- Marianne Moore of Chesterfield, specialist, Virginia Department of Education;
- Chanthen Nene of Manassas, student, Virginia Commonwealth University; and
- Milford J. Stern of Roanoke, voluntary protection programs manager, Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Virginia Coal and Energy Commission:
- Barbara F. Altizer of Jewell Ridge, executive director, education and outreach, Metallurgical Coal Producers Association;
- Joshua Ball of Abingdon, operations superintendent, CNX Resources Corporation;
- Felix Tapawan Garcia of Richmond, founder and CEO, AgriSunPower;
- Harrison T. Godfrey of Reston, executive director, Virginia Advanced Energy Economy; and
- Cale Jaffe of Charlottesville, associate professor of law, University of Virginia and director, Environmental Law and Community Engagement Clinic;
- Donald Ratliffof Big Stone Gap, president, Commonwealth Connections, Inc.; and
- Charles A. Stacy of Tazewell, attorney and chair, Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.