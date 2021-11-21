Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board:
- Beth Adams of Haymarket, quality manager, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department;
- John C. Bolling of Bristol, retired fire chief, City of Bristol Fire Department;
- Kim W. Craig of Augusta, executive director, Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad;
- Kevin Dillard of Spotsylvania, president and CEO, LifeCare Medical Transports;
- Paula Ferrada of Richmond, division and system chief, trauma and acute care surgery, Inova Health System;
- Angela Pier Ferguson of Brunswick County, paramedic, registered nurse, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Health Colonial Orthopedics, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Dillard E. Ferguson Jr. of Goochland, fire-rescue chief, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services;
- Matt Lawler of Staunton, emergency medical services division chief, Augusta County Fire-Rescue;
- Benjamin Nicholson of Richmond, physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
- Daniel Norville of Virginia Beach, secretary, life member, Virginia Association of Governmental Emergency Medical Services Agencies;
- E. Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, director, Town of Chincoteague Department of Emergency Services;
- Gary W. Samuels of Heathsville, retired, battalion chief and paramedic, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Bon Secours Mercy Health;
- Sonny Saxton of Crozet, executive director, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center;
- Thomas Schwalenberg of Norfolk, home program manager, DaVita Kidney Care;
- Bill Streett of New Market, deputy chief of operations, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue;
- Gary Tanner of Appomattox , nuclear safety trainer, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Lynchburg;
- Sadie Thurman of Yorktown, chief nursing officer, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Peninsulas Emergency Medical Services Council;
- Joseph Williams of Fauquier, firefighter, EMT, Culpeper County Emergency Services; and
- Allen Yee of Chesterfield, operational medical director, Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services.