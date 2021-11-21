 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest gubernatorial appointments
0 Comments
Gubernatorial appointments

Latest gubernatorial appointments

  • 0
VA STATE CAPITOL01

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH///////////////////////////

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board:

  • Beth Adams of Haymarket, quality manager, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department;
  • John C. Bolling of Bristol, retired fire chief, City of Bristol Fire Department;
  • Kim W. Craig of Augusta, executive director, Staunton-Augusta County Rescue Squad;
  • Kevin Dillard of Spotsylvania, president and CEO, LifeCare Medical Transports;
  • Paula Ferrada of Richmond, division and system chief, trauma and acute care surgery, Inova Health System;
  • Angela Pier Ferguson of Brunswick County, paramedic, registered nurse, Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Health Colonial Orthopedics, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Dillard E. Ferguson Jr. of Goochland, fire-rescue chief, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services;
  • Matt Lawler of Staunton, emergency medical services division chief, Augusta County Fire-Rescue;
  • Benjamin Nicholson of Richmond, physician, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System;
  • Daniel Norville of Virginia Beach, secretary, life member, Virginia Association of Governmental Emergency Medical Services Agencies;
  • E. Bryan Rush of Chincoteague, director, Town of Chincoteague Department of Emergency Services;
  • Gary W. Samuels of Heathsville, retired, battalion chief and paramedic, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Bon Secours Mercy Health;
  • Sonny Saxton of Crozet, executive director, Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center;
  • Thomas Schwalenberg of Norfolk, home program manager, DaVita Kidney Care;
  • Bill Streett of New Market, deputy chief of operations, Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue;
  • Gary Tanner of Appomattox , nuclear safety trainer, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Lynchburg;
  • Sadie Thurman of Yorktown, chief nursing officer, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Peninsulas Emergency Medical Services Council;
  • Joseph Williams of Fauquier, firefighter, EMT, Culpeper County Emergency Services; and
  • Allen Yee of Chesterfield, operational medical director, Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News