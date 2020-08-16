Latest gubernatorial appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:
Board of Accountancy:
- Jay Bernas of Virginia Beach, chief financial officer, Hampton Roads Sanitation District.
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:
- Gerald D. Collins of Wise, owner, Coal Mining Engineering Services LLC.
Commission on Youth:
- Avi D. Hopkins of Chesterfield, owner and president, Fresh Start Pros; and
- Chris Rehak of Radford, Radford City commonwealth’s attorney.
Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:
- Amy Dubois of Mathews, chair, Mathews County Board of Supervisors.
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority:
- Monique Adams of Hampton Roads, executive director, 757 Angels;
- Barbara D. Boyan of Henrico, Alice T. and William H. Goodwin Jr. dean, College of Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University;
- Richard Hall of Martinsville, managing director, Orion Capital;
- Chiedo John of Harrisonburg, engineering manager, GitHub, and founder, Generate Impact;
- Kurt John of Fairfax, chief cybersecurity officer, Siemens USA; and
- Paula Sorrell of Arlington, associate vice president of innovation and economic development, George Mason University.
Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:
- Nil Eguz of Fairfax, managing vice president, Capital One.
Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers:
- Mia F. Mimms of Midlothian, president, Mimms Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Richmond; and
- Joseph Michael Williams of Mechanicsville, funeral service licensee, Bliley’s Funeral Home.