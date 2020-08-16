You have permission to edit this article.
Latest gubernatorial appointments
Latest gubernatorial appointments

The Virginia Capitol in downtown Richmond.

Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:

Board of Accountancy:

  • Jay Bernas of Virginia Beach, chief financial officer, Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board:

  • Gerald D. Collins of Wise, owner, Coal Mining Engineering Services LLC.

Commission on Youth:

  • Avi D. Hopkins of Chesterfield, owner and president, Fresh Start Pros; and
  • Chris Rehak of Radford, Radford City commonwealth’s attorney.

Local Government Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council:

  • Amy Dubois of Mathews, chair, Mathews County Board of Supervisors.

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority:

  • Monique Adams of Hampton Roads, executive director, 757 Angels;
  • Barbara D. Boyan of Henrico, Alice T. and William H. Goodwin Jr. dean, College of Engineering, Virginia Commonwealth University;
  • Richard Hall of Martinsville, managing director, Orion Capital;
  • Chiedo John of Harrisonburg, engineering manager, GitHub, and founder, Generate Impact;
  • Kurt John of Fairfax, chief cybersecurity officer, Siemens USA; and
  • Paula Sorrell of Arlington, associate vice president of innovation and economic development, George Mason University.

Board for Professional and Occupational Regulation:

  • Nil Eguz of Fairfax, managing vice president, Capital One.

Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers:

  • Mia F. Mimms of Midlothian, president, Mimms Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Richmond; and
  • Joseph Michael Williams of Mechanicsville, funeral service licensee, Bliley’s Funeral Home.
