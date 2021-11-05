Layoffs coming to Henrico-based Essex Bank headquarters because of planned merger

More than four dozen local jobs will be eliminated because of the planned acquisition of the Henrico County-based parent company of Essex Bank.
Community Bankers Trust Corp., the parent company of Essex Bank, said 51 employees will be laid off as a result of the merger with United Bankshares Inc., the Charleston, W.Va.-based parent company of United Bank.
The layoffs are taking place at Community Bankers corporate offices at the Deep Run III building at 9954 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
Most of the executive team - chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief risk officer, chief internal auditor and general counsel - will be among the 51 positions that won't be retained, according to the federal WARN Act notice dated Oct. 29 that the company filed notifying state and local officials about the workforce reduction.
Rex L. Smith III, Community Bankers Trust’s president and CEO, will remain after the acquisition as regional president overseeing the existing Essex Bank locations in Virginia. Smith joined the company in 2009 and became its president and CEO in 2011.
Some of the 51 people whose jobs are being eliminated have already left the company and have taken jobs elsewhere, Smith said. Another group of employees have jobs lined up to take when the layoffs officially begin, he said.
The layoffs are slated to take place between Dec. 28 and Jan. 31, the WARN notice said.
"I'm estimating around 40 folks will be let loose in December, but of those a fair amount of them are scheduled to go right over into another job," Smith said. "Some people will stay a little longer to do the conversion but it just depends on your position and what the need was."
The merger deal, announced June 1, has received regulatory approval, Smith said. A special meeting of Community Bankers Trust shareholders will be held on Nov. 16 to vote on it.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in early December, he said. "We don't anticipate any issues," he said.
Those employees being laid off will receive severance and outplacement services.
"I will say United was very generous in the severance packages, and they've included outplacement services for everybody," Smith said. "It's not been as bad as things could be in these situations, thanks to United's generosity and also the job market is good for folks right now. For me, that's a relief because they have been my friends and coworkers for a long time now."
The combined banks will have nearly $29 billion in assets and rank as the 38th-largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. Community Bankers Trust has assets of about $1.75 billion.
Under the agreement, Community Bankers Trust will merge into United Bankshares and Essex Bank will merge into United Bank.
Essex Bank has 24 branches — 18 in Virginia and six in Maryland — and two loan production offices. The bank has 10 branches in the Richmond region. Two of the branches in Maryland will be closing, Smith said.
United Bank has offices in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
The deal will put United Bank branches in new markets including the Richmond region, Lynchburg, the Northern Neck.
Community Bankers Trust was created in 2007 when two Virginia banks merged — Tappahannock-based BOE Financial Services of Virginia Inc., then the parent company of Essex Bank, and TransCommunity Financial Corp. of Henrico.
(804) 649-6379