Layoffs coming to Henrico-based Essex Bank headquarters because of planned merger

The layoffs are slated to take place between Dec. 28 and Jan. 31, the WARN notice said.

"I'm estimating around 40 folks will be let loose in December, but of those a fair amount of them are scheduled to go right over into another job," Smith said. "Some people will stay a little longer to do the conversion but it just depends on your position and what the need was."

The merger deal, announced June 1, has received regulatory approval, Smith said. A special meeting of Community Bankers Trust shareholders will be held on Nov. 16 to vote on it.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in early December, he said. "We don't anticipate any issues," he said.

Those employees being laid off will receive severance and outplacement services.

"I will say United was very generous in the severance packages, and they've included outplacement services for everybody," Smith said. "It's not been as bad as things could be in these situations, thanks to United's generosity and also the job market is good for folks right now. For me, that's a relief because they have been my friends and coworkers for a long time now."