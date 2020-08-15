Leadership Metro Richmond picks 57 people for next Quest program

Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 57 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.
The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. The program gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.
Those selected, with their business affiliations, are:
Carol Adams, Richmond Police Department
Aaron Alexander, Virginia Supportive Housing
Theo Appiah-Acheampong, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
Yewande Austin, Global Institute for Diversity & Change
Cindy Blanton, community volunteer
John Bolton, Better Housing Coalition
RB Bouldin, CarLotz
Korinn Carter, Korinn Y. Carter Enterprises Inc.
Melvin Carter, Richmond Fire and Emergency Services
Jordan Coles, Altria Group
Walter Crenshaw, Dominion Energy
Sue Davies, Markel Corp.
Dawn DeBoer, DeBoerSouth PLLC
Christa Donohue, Read to Them
Paul Drumwright, Goochland County
Kate Faina, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority
Meg Garner, VPM Media Corporation
Nathan Hatfield, Virginia General Assembly
Jerry Howard, The Specialty Companies
Rebecca Ivins, Hourigan Construction
Jimmy Johnson, Charles City County Fire and Emergency
Chris Kantner, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods
Ashley Kelly, Bon Secours Richmond Health System
Natisha Knight, community volunteer
Ted Lansing, self-employed
Takiyah Lee-Allen, ValleyStar Credit Union
Pete McCourt, Cristo Rey Richmond
Aesha Mehta, U.S. Small Business Administration
Ryan Melcher, Virginia Credit Union
Drew Melson, St. Joseph’s Villa
Charmaine Mitchell, community volunteer
Valaryee Mitchell, Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building
LaShawanda Moore, Capital One
Jenn O’Rourke, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity
Roberta Oster, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy
Joe Piacentino, Colonial Webb
Carlyle Powell, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Kenny Ragland, Henrico PAL
Kim Range, CarMax
Gena Reeder, Leadership Metro Richmond
Sandy Reynolds, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Eric Shoenfeld, Prime Capital Investment Advisors
Amy Singleton, Community Foundation for A Greater Richmond
Eric Steigleder, The Valentine
Frances Sterling, Richmond Symphony
Andrew Town, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Keesha Trim, University of Richmond
Jacque Vaughan, Jacque Vaughan Real Estate LLC
Cathy Vrentas, Pharmeceutical Product Development
Mariya Vysotskaya, Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond
Bryan Wallace, CodeVA
Anna Strahs Watts, Raymond James/Morgan Keegan
Frances Wilkinson, Wilkinson Sports Advisory
Kristen Williams, Collegiate School
Susan Winiecki, Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan
Shannon Wray, Quinn Evans Architecture
Adrienne Wright, U-Turn Sports Performance Academy