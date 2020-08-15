You have permission to edit this article.
Leadership Metro Richmond picks 57 people for next Quest program
Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 57 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.

The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. The program gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.

Those selected, with their business affiliations, are:

Carol Adams, Richmond Police Department

Aaron Alexander, Virginia Supportive Housing

Theo Appiah-Acheampong, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Yewande Austin, Global Institute for Diversity & Change

Cindy Blanton, community volunteer

John Bolton, Better Housing Coalition

RB Bouldin, CarLotz

Korinn Carter, Korinn Y. Carter Enterprises Inc.

Melvin Carter, Richmond Fire and Emergency Services

Jordan Coles, Altria Group

Walter Crenshaw, Dominion Energy

Sue Davies, Markel Corp.

Dawn DeBoer, DeBoerSouth PLLC

Christa Donohue, Read to Them

Paul Drumwright, Goochland County

Kate Faina, Richmond Behavioral Health Authority

Meg Garner, VPM Media Corporation

Nathan Hatfield, Virginia General Assembly

Jerry Howard, The Specialty Companies

Rebecca Ivins, Hourigan Construction

Jimmy Johnson, Charles City County Fire and Emergency

Chris Kantner, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods

Ashley Kelly, Bon Secours Richmond Health System

Natisha Knight, community volunteer

Ted Lansing, self-employed

Takiyah Lee-Allen, ValleyStar Credit Union

Pete McCourt, Cristo Rey Richmond

Aesha Mehta, U.S. Small Business Administration

Ryan Melcher, Virginia Credit Union

Drew Melson, St. Joseph’s Villa

Charmaine Mitchell, community volunteer

Valaryee Mitchell, Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building

LaShawanda Moore, Capital One

Jenn O’Rourke, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity

Roberta Oster, Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy

Joe Piacentino, Colonial Webb

Carlyle Powell, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Kenny Ragland, Henrico PAL

Kim Range, CarMax

Gena Reeder, Leadership Metro Richmond

Sandy Reynolds, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Eric Shoenfeld, Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Amy Singleton, Community Foundation for A Greater Richmond

Eric Steigleder, The Valentine

Frances Sterling, Richmond Symphony

Andrew Town, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Keesha Trim, University of Richmond

Jacque Vaughan, Jacque Vaughan Real Estate LLC

Cathy Vrentas, Pharmeceutical Product Development

Mariya Vysotskaya, Dancing Classrooms Greater Richmond

Bryan Wallace, CodeVA

Anna Strahs Watts, Raymond James/Morgan Keegan

Frances Wilkinson, Wilkinson Sports Advisory

Kristen Williams, Collegiate School

Susan Winiecki, Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan

Shannon Wray, Quinn Evans Architecture

Adrienne Wright, U-Turn Sports Performance Academy

