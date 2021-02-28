Leadership Metro Richmond seeks candidates for next Quest program

Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, is accepting applications for its flagship Leadership Quest program in its next program year.

The deadline to apply is April 26.

Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that helps applicants develop a deeper understanding of the Richmond region coupled with the passion to be better engaged in the community using the LMR model of servant leadership. The organization has conducted the program since 1980.

Between 65 and 70 people will be selected for the program, which begins in early September with a retreat.

Starting in October, half-day classes are held twice a month through March 2022 and then a half-day class in April, a full-day class in May and a half-day class in June. There also is a midyear retreat in January.

Those accepted into the program will find out in June.

Tuition is $4,250. Limited funds are available for partial scholarships. A nonrefundable $50 application fee is required.