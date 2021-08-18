Leadership Metro Richmond selects 70 for next Quest program

Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 70 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.
The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. The program gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.
Those selected, with their business affiliations, are:
Jason Ancarrow, CarMax
Gregory R. Baka, Dominion Energy
Chris Beach, Relationship Foundation of Virginia
Sarah Ray Bennett, McGuireWoods LLP
Lorraine Blackwell, Virginia State University
Steve Bleile, VCDC
Veronica G. Blount, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Jess Burgess, Dogtown Dance Theatre
Bentley Chan, Henrico County
Leesa Christian, Markel Corp.
Verenda Cobbs, Communities In Schools of Richmond
Leslie Crabbs, Coming To The Table RVA
Kipton Currier, Phlow Corp.
Marisa Day, The Valentine
Scott Dodson, Library of Virginia Foundation
Patrick Duke, CBRE Health Care
Jamaal Ellison, Communities In Schools Petersburg
Laura Faison, Goodwill of Central & Coastal Virginia
MaryAnn Fatheddin, Virginia Credit Union
Jacqueline Alexis Fisher-Rizk, Henrico County
Maria Florencia Fuensalida, Virginia Community Voice
Steve Gaidos, Terazo
Melody Hackney, Hopewell City Public Schools
Abbi Leinwand Haggerty, Richmond Performing Arts Alliance
Mervyn Han, Harris Williams
Simeon Harris, SunTrust Bank
Tiffany Harris-Greene, Greener Pastures Foundation
Erica Holmes, St. Joseph’s Villa
Lacey Huszcza, Richmond Symphony
Meldon D. Jenkins-Jones, City of Richmond
Anita L. Johnson, Community Volunteer
Robin Jones, The DFG Project
Jennifer Kell, Robin's Hope
Thomas R. Klein, AmTrust Title Insurance Co.
Norma Nolita Lee, Lee Law Office PLLC
Curtis E. Lee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond
Brian Maltby, Hanover County Public Schools
Bailey Martin, City of Richmond
Tarvaris McCoy, The Real McCoy Companies LLC
Victor McKenzie Jr., SAARA of Virginia
Yahusef Medina, University of Virginia
Anne Michie, GRASP
Katherine Moody, PlanRVA
Robbin Mouton, Sabra Dipping Co.
Madison Nardone, Dominion Energy
Daniel Obrien, Dominion Energy
Anna Page, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Patricia A. Perry, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Hannah Qizilbash, Bon Secours Richmond Health System
Annette Ross, JMI
JoAnn Adrales Ruh, Community Volunteer
Darya Runyan, Richmond Region Tourism
Matt Scaparro, Better Housing Coalition
Brittany Taylor Schaal, University of Richmond
Carolyn Sears, Chesterfield County
Jay Shively, Henrico Education Foundation
Matthew Simpson, Virginia Holocaust Museum
Melvyn Smith, Genworth Financial
Kerry Swarr, BloomEd Group LLC
Stacy Thomas, Good Run Research & Recreation
Julie Timm, GRTC Transit System
Cari Tretina, Henrico County
Melvin E. Tull III, Bankers Insurance LLC
Perry Everett Turner III, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer
Kristin Lund Vosmik, Community Volunteer
Faith Walker, RVA Rapid Transit
Karen Wells, VPM Media Corp.
Dianne Wilmore, City of Richmond
Kim Young, Peter Paul RVA
Mark Zaruba, Williams Mullen