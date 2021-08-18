 Skip to main content
Leadership Metro Richmond selects 70 for next Quest program
Leadership Metro Richmond, a regional leadership development and service group, has selected 70 people for its next flagship Leadership Quest program.

The Leadership Quest is a 10-month program that starts in September with monthly classes and events. The program gives participants a deeper understanding of the region along with ways to be better engaged in the community.

Those selected, with their business affiliations, are:

Jason Ancarrow, CarMax

Gregory R. Baka, Dominion Energy

Chris Beach, Relationship Foundation of Virginia

Sarah Ray Bennett, McGuireWoods LLP

Lorraine Blackwell, Virginia State University

Steve Bleile, VCDC

Veronica G. Blount, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority

Jess Burgess, Dogtown Dance Theatre

Bentley Chan, Henrico County

Leesa Christian, Markel Corp.

Verenda Cobbs, Communities In Schools of Richmond

Leslie Crabbs, Coming To The Table RVA

Kipton Currier, Phlow Corp.

Marisa Day, The Valentine

Scott Dodson, Library of Virginia Foundation

Patrick Duke, CBRE Health Care

Jamaal Ellison, Communities In Schools Petersburg

Laura Faison, Goodwill of Central & Coastal Virginia

MaryAnn Fatheddin, Virginia Credit Union

Jacqueline Alexis Fisher-Rizk, Henrico County

Maria Florencia Fuensalida, Virginia Community Voice

Steve Gaidos, Terazo

Melody Hackney, Hopewell City Public Schools

Abbi Leinwand Haggerty, Richmond Performing Arts Alliance

Mervyn Han, Harris Williams

Simeon Harris, SunTrust Bank

Tiffany Harris-Greene, Greener Pastures Foundation

Erica Holmes, St. Joseph’s Villa

Lacey Huszcza, Richmond Symphony

Meldon D. Jenkins-Jones, City of Richmond

Anita L. Johnson, Community Volunteer

Robin Jones, The DFG Project

Jennifer Kell, Robin's Hope

Thomas R. Klein, AmTrust Title Insurance Co.

Norma Nolita Lee, Lee Law Office PLLC

Curtis E. Lee, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond

Brian Maltby, Hanover County Public Schools

Bailey Martin, City of Richmond

Tarvaris McCoy, The Real McCoy Companies LLC

Victor McKenzie Jr., SAARA of Virginia

Yahusef Medina, University of Virginia

Anne Michie, GRASP

Katherine Moody, PlanRVA

Robbin Mouton, Sabra Dipping Co.

Madison Nardone, Dominion Energy

Daniel Obrien, Dominion Energy

Anna Page, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Patricia A. Perry, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

Hannah Qizilbash, Bon Secours Richmond Health System

Annette Ross, JMI

JoAnn Adrales Ruh, Community Volunteer

Darya Runyan, Richmond Region Tourism

Matt Scaparro, Better Housing Coalition

Brittany Taylor Schaal, University of Richmond

Carolyn Sears, Chesterfield County

Jay Shively, Henrico Education Foundation

Matthew Simpson, Virginia Holocaust Museum

Melvyn Smith, Genworth Financial

Kerry Swarr, BloomEd Group LLC

Stacy Thomas, Good Run Research & Recreation

Julie Timm, GRTC Transit System

Cari Tretina, Henrico County

Melvin E. Tull III, Bankers Insurance LLC

Perry Everett Turner III, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

Kristin Lund Vosmik, Community Volunteer

Faith Walker, RVA Rapid Transit

Karen Wells, VPM Media Corp.

Dianne Wilmore, City of Richmond

Kim Young, Peter Paul RVA

Mark Zaruba, Williams Mullen

