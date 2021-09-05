Leading-Edge Law: Are smart contracts in your future? Yes, eventually

It doesn’t yet offer a fully automated process, so you can’t yet buy or sell a house entirely online.

Things would get dicey if Propy later tries to cut out brokers and agents. They will defend their turf.

While you won’t soon be buying or selling a house through a smart contract, you might be start using them for everyday consumer transactions where more trust is needed.

Imagine you want to buy an authentic Gucci purse from an online reseller you don’t know. A smart contract could take care of concerns over counterfeit goods and shady merchants.

Gucci could create a unique NFT recorded on a blockchain for each purse, with the purse stamped with an electronic code matching that NFT. The NFT would be a certificate of authenticity and ownership of a specific purse. When you buy the purse, the seller transfers the NFT to you on the blockchain.

When you shop in an unfamiliar online marketplace, the merchant could prove the authenticity of the purse by linking to its NFT.

In theory, a counterfeiter might forge an electronic code on a counterfeit purse, but the blockchain would catch that because it would notice two attempted uses of the same NFT.