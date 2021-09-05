Leading-Edge Law: Are smart contracts in your future? Yes, eventually

Will you be using smart contracts to buy and sell things?
You eventually might buy or sell a house with a smart contract. Before then, you probably will use them for consumer transactions.
A smart contract is a transaction automatically carried out by a computer on a blockchain when the computer observes a certain event happening.
A simple example is paying a share of a purchase price to an artist when a piece of digital art is resold.
Digital artists presently can offer their art for sale in online marketplaces, such as OpenSea. Ownership of the digital art is recorded in NFTs — non-fungible tokens — on a blockchain.
The blockchain tracks each NFT ownership transfer and the amount of cryptocurrency paid in each sale and resale.
When an artist puts the digital art on OpenSea, the artist can use a smart contract instruct the blockchain to pay to the artist a percentage of any resale price. The artist sets the percentage.
This benefits artists who are getting established. Their work might appreciate as their reputations grow. This smart-contract usage enables them to capture some of that appreciation.
But what about something big? Could you soon buy or sell a house using a smart contract? Could you dispense with using a real estate agent and closing attorney?
Things are slowly moving in that direction. The Republic of Georgia, Sweden, Dubai, and Brazil each launched pilot projects to move real estate title records to blockchains, to facilitate electronic sales.
Tech entrepreneur Michael Arrington used a smart contract to buy a condominium in the Ukraine. Technically, this wasn’t a true sale because local law requires property ownership to be recorded with the government. Arrington set up a quasi-sale using an option contract, just to be a trailblazer.
Cook County, Ill., and South Burlington, Vt., have conducted pilot programs to test moving real estate records to blockchain.
For smart contracts to work with real estate, laws would have to be changed to require real property records to be recorded on a blockchain, including all liens, such as bank loans and judgments.
An ambitious company called Propy is trying to move consumer real-estate transactions to the blockchain and smart contracts.
Propy currently caters to real estate brokers and agents. It offers blockchain-based solutions for handling offers and managing some documentary parts of the transaction.
Propy pitches its service as a way for brokers and agents to make the process quicker and cheaper, which might help them get more customers.
It doesn’t yet offer a fully automated process, so you can’t yet buy or sell a house entirely online.
Things would get dicey if Propy later tries to cut out brokers and agents. They will defend their turf.
While you won’t soon be buying or selling a house through a smart contract, you might be start using them for everyday consumer transactions where more trust is needed.
Imagine you want to buy an authentic Gucci purse from an online reseller you don’t know. A smart contract could take care of concerns over counterfeit goods and shady merchants.
Gucci could create a unique NFT recorded on a blockchain for each purse, with the purse stamped with an electronic code matching that NFT. The NFT would be a certificate of authenticity and ownership of a specific purse. When you buy the purse, the seller transfers the NFT to you on the blockchain.
When you shop in an unfamiliar online marketplace, the merchant could prove the authenticity of the purse by linking to its NFT.
In theory, a counterfeiter might forge an electronic code on a counterfeit purse, but the blockchain would catch that because it would notice two attempted uses of the same NFT.
Your purchase transaction could be structured with a smart contract so payment goes through automatically when a delivery scan shows the purse arriving at your house. That way you are not transferring money until you receive the goods.
Smart contracts won’t suddenly invade your consumer life like a thief in the night. They will gradually edge into your everyday way of doing things.
I don’t remember the first time I bought something on a website. Things just got going, and now I do it all the time.
Smart contracts will ease into your life the same way.
John B. Farmer is a lawyer with Leading-Edge Law Group PLC, which specializes in intellectual property law. He can be reached at www.leadingedgelaw.com.