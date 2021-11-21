Leading-Edge Law: Are social media Influencers liable for trademark Infringement for the products they endorse?

Regardless, in a just world, that company would defend the influencer from any trademark infringement claim and indemnify her against any awarded damages.

In the real world, the opposite is usually the case, at least on paper.

Frequently ad-placement agencies hire influencers. These agencies use form contracts with influencers that are one-sided in favor of the agency and product maker. They usually make the influencer responsible for any liability from the influencer’s activity and require the influencer to indemnify and defend the agency and maker from any lawsuits arising from the influencer’s actions.

Perhaps in practice, the product maker would take care of an infringement claim to protect its image and not anger the influencer.

An influencer might be legally safer if she just gives a favorable opinion but doesn’t expressly advocate purchasing the product or provide a link to do so.

I have seen no case law on this approach, but, logically, merely opining favorably on a product without advocating for or facilitating a purchase might be construed as just talk and not advertising. No guarantees here. But advertisers usually want more, such as an express call to buy the product and a link to where you can do so.