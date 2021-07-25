Leading-Edge Law: Behold your everyday NFT future

Are you interested in NFTs? You will have to use them eventually. What does your future hold?

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s a record on a blockchain of the ownership and transfer history of an asset.

Blockchain technology is attractive because it creates an unalterable computer record of information. Cryptocurrencies are used to buy and sell stuff on blockchains. The blockchain keeps a record of the sales prices and cryptocurrency transfers.

You probably have heard of popular NFTs such as digital art, the digital version of sports trading cards (such as NBA Top Shot), and selling weapons and land in video games.

While those things might not interest you, future NFT uses will be unavoidable. That’s because NFTs are a great way to authenticate a credential, record ownership and transfer of an asset and sell tickets.

Consider credentials. Anything you might put on your résumé or your LinkedIn profile could be recorded in an NFT.

Doing so would stop résumé fraud. Your high school and college diplomas might be NFTs. Any award you win, certification you achieve, and job you hold might be recorded in an NFT.

Your résumé might become an amalgamation of such NFTs.