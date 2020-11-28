Leading-Edge Law: College athletes can soon earn money from their names and images, so they need to work on their trademarks

For example, basketball player Jason Williams became Jay Williams when moving from Duke University to the NBA. There were two other Jason Williamses in the NBA, and one had well-publicized legal troubles.

Registration and proper ownership: Federal registration of athlete identifiers as trademarks is crucial. A registration will not be issued until trademark use is proven — which usually means achieving a first sale using the trademark.

Yet, you can file a trademark-registration application up to about four years before you commence sales. Once you commence sales and prove usage, your trademark rights will be deemed to have begun on the date you filed your application.

Because the older trademark wins in a conflict, filing early is critical.

The athlete should own his or her trademarks. This ownership can be through a licensing company the athlete owns. There will be liability-protection and perhaps tax advantages to such an ownership approach.

Athletes should not allow an agent or advertiser to own registrations for the athlete’s trademarks. Doing so can lead to control fights, unwanted entanglements, and other problems.