Leading-Edge Law: How college athletes will get paid starting next year

How college athletes will get paid is coming into focus.
The U.S. Supreme Court just took a case that could expand what colleges provide to athletes. Meanwhile, the NCAA should issue rules in early 2021 on how athletes can earn money using their names, images and likenesses.
The Supreme Court will consider whether antitrust law requires the NCAA and college athletic conferences to impose no limit on what colleges can pay athletes for education-related expenses. This includes things such as the cost of science equipment, computers and musical instruments.
Could the ruling launch an arms race as to which colleges provide the fanciest laptops and gaming-optimized computers?
Could colleges provide valuable scientific or musical instruments, which athletes might be able to sell for big dollars?
Would this become a backdoor way of paying athletes?
The bigger development will be athletes earning money using their names, images and likenesses, principally through endorsing products and services on social media.
Colleges are already using technology from companies such as Opendorse and INFLCR to facilitate that action. Those companies each provide technology to their client colleges that feeds material to the phones of the athletes through an app for the athlete to one-touch post on social media, such as Instagram and Twitter.
While college athletes can’t yet monetize their social media activity, they can build their follower counts and levels of post engagement, meaning how widely their posts are viewed by real followers.
Such building is critical because the money athletes earn from social media endorsements will depend upon follower count and engagement.
Opendorse claims it works with more than 100 colleges and, by doing so, more than 18,000 student-athletes. The company did not list its Mid-Atlantic clients, but its website touts Clemson.
INFLCR says its clients include about 90 Division 1 colleges and more than 30,000 athletes. INFLCR’s clients include Virginia Tech, the University of North Carolina, Georgetown and West Virginia University.
UVA and Virginia Tech each declined to say what they are doing regarding paying money to athletes for using their names, images and likenesses.
INFLCR claims its systems have processed 500,000 posts by college athletes producing more than 50 million views. It claims using its service on average increases follower count by 34% per year and increases post engagement by 50% per year.
Opendorse believes every college in the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and PAC-12) works with a tech vendor on this issue. It also believes nearly all colleges that play as part of the Football Bowl Subdivision but are not in the Power Five do so, as do prominent programs that don’t play in the Football Bowl Subdivision, such as Big East schools.
Colleges are providing classes to their athletes on how to prepare to earn money using their names, images and likenesses through social media.
In meetings with prospects, such as high school students and potential transfers, colleges are touting how they can boost that athlete’s social media game and pave the way for the athlete to earn money using their names, images and likenesses.
INFLCR also has an exclusive partnership with Cameo, which is an app through which an athlete or a celebrity can get paid to record a short video message for a specific person, such as a birthday greeting.
That will become available to college athletes once rules governing money using names, images and likenesses are issued.
The next step is monetizing a college athlete’s social media presence.
Opendorse and INFLCR claim to be working on technology and app improvements that will gather and present social media endorsement opportunities to college athletes.
Whether and how that happens depends upon the language of the coming NCAA rules and then making certain such functionality complies with various recently enacted state laws on college athlete rights regarding money using their names, images and likenesses and possible federal legislation on the issue.
ESPN made projections of how much college athletes might earn per year on social media. If a star athlete has roughly 500,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter, that athlete might earn more than $10,000 per post and total income in the range of $500,000 to $1 million per year.
For a non-star basketball or football player, if that person has 25,000 followers, he or she might earn $600 per post and, overall, $5,000 to $25,000 per year.
For a college Olympic-sport athlete, such as a star swimmer or female gymnast, ESPN pegged the earning range at $10,000 to $500,000 per year.
Brace yourself. It’s going to be a brave new world of college athlete earning opportunities.
