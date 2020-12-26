Leading-Edge Law: How college athletes will get paid starting next year

While college athletes can’t yet monetize their social media activity, they can build their follower counts and levels of post engagement, meaning how widely their posts are viewed by real followers.

Such building is critical because the money athletes earn from social media endorsements will depend upon follower count and engagement.

Opendorse claims it works with more than 100 colleges and, by doing so, more than 18,000 student-athletes. The company did not list its Mid-Atlantic clients, but its website touts Clemson.

INFLCR says its clients include about 90 Division 1 colleges and more than 30,000 athletes. INFLCR’s clients include Virginia Tech, the University of North Carolina, Georgetown and West Virginia University.

UVA and Virginia Tech each declined to say what they are doing regarding paying money to athletes for using their names, images and likenesses.

INFLCR claims its systems have processed 500,000 posts by college athletes producing more than 50 million views. It claims using its service on average increases follower count by 34% per year and increases post engagement by 50% per year.