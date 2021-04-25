Leading-Edge Law: How did from some trademark fights like Stone Brewing's suit against MillerCoors turn out? Did we learn anything?

In recent years, I’ve written about trademark fights of interest in the Richmond region.
I checked back to see how they came out. Perhaps we can learn lessons from them.
VCU men’s basketball and HAVOC
Then: In 2015, Shaka Smart left as head coach of VCU men’s basketball to take the same job at the University of Texas.
While at VCU, Smart played full-court press defense, which he called “havoc.” VCU promoted that term and obtained Virginia state mark registrations for it.
After Smart switched jobs, Texas filed mark registration applications for HORNS HAVOC and HOUSE OF HAVOC. That upset VCU fans. It wasn’t clear whether Smart supported using HAVOC branding at Texas.
Now: Texas didn’t go through with applications and didn’t use HAVOC as a mark.
VCU federally registered a few marks consisting of or containing “havoc.”
But it’s not clear how committed VCU is to the mark. It hasn’t stopped others from federally registering marks containing the word HAVOC for clothing items. It sells a few items in its bookstore emblazoned with HAVOC.
VCU basketball uses #havoc as a hashtag on Twitter. Legally, that doesn’t qualify as a mark use. VCU does not use a register mark ownership next to HAVOC as it should.
Any Lesson Learned?: If VCU cares about its HAVOC mark, it needs to treat it better. Marks don’t maintain themselves.
Having a mark registration will do little if you don’t continually use the mark, label it as your mark property, and police it against infringement.
SunTrust and BB&T merger created Truist
Then: In late 2019, SunTrust Banks Inc. and BB&T Corp. merged and chose the name Truist Financial Corp.
That name rankled Truliant Federal Credit Union. The multistate credit union is based in Winston-Salem, N.C., where BB&T had its headquarters.
Truliant sued SunTrust and BB&T for mark infringement in federal court in North Carolina.
Now: The case settled in July 2020 on confidential terms. Truist still uses its name, as does Truliant. We don’t know if Truist paid anything to Truliant to settle. It probably did.
Truliant moved for a preliminary injunction to stop Truist from using its name while the litigation continued. The parties settled right before that motion would have been decided.
Any lesson learned? Truist certainly paid over $1 million on attorney’s fees and other expenses, and perhaps much more, to clear the path for its new name.
Perhaps that cost is worthwhile for a big company to get the name it wants.
As for Truliant, the merit of its case was so-so. I can’t tell if it genuinely thought it would suffer consumer confusion or if it just hoped to cash in on a mega merger. Truliant probably spent far more money than it anticipated to fight the battle. Maybe it got a fat payoff.
Regardless, the management of each side spent a ton of time on the case. Often senior management hates the time suck more than the big legal bills.
Stone Brewing sues over Keystone Light brand
Then: Craft brewer Stone Brewing Co., which has a brewery and taproom in Richmond, sued MillerCoors LLC, one of the largest U.S. brewing companies, for trademark infringement in a federal court in California in February 2018.
MillerCoors, which makes Keystone Light beer, had rebranded that brand of beer in a way that emphasizes the word “Stone.” The rebranding included putting “Stone” in a large font on the side of Keystone Light beer cans, with the “key” above it and “light” below.
It ran ads with slogans such as “hunt the Stone” and “let it Stone.” It also changed its packaging so cases of beer can be stacked to show the word Stone repeated in a pattern.
Now: MillerCoors still markets its Keystone Light beer as “Stone.” Its website features the slogan “Grab a Stone.”
The litigation rages on. Stone Brewing lost a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop MillerCoors from using Stone branding pending the outcome of the case, although the court found the evidence moderately favored Stone Brewing.
Any lesson learned: Perhaps Stone Brewing has continued to invest in the case because it hopes to recover the profits earned by MillerCoors from selling Keystone Light since the branding change. Each side easily has spent more than $1 million in attorneys’ fees and probably much more.
This case should have settled long ago. They should have negotiated a marketing change for Keystone Light, which would not have required changing the name of the beer. Perhaps Stone Brewing now needs a big payday to cover what it has spent in litigation.
This litigation smells more like an expensive grudge match than level-headed thinking to me.
John B. Farmer is a lawyer with Leading-Edge Law Group PLC, which specializes in intellectual property law. He can be reached at www.leadingedgelaw.com.