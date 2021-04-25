Leading-Edge Law: How did some trademark fights like Stone Brewing's suit against MillerCoors turn out? Did we learn anything?

Perhaps that cost is worthwhile for a big company to get the name it wants.

As for Truliant, the merit of its case was so-so. I can’t tell if it genuinely thought it would suffer consumer confusion or if it just hoped to cash in on a mega merger. Truliant probably spent far more money than it anticipated to fight the battle. Maybe it got a fat payoff.

Regardless, the management of each side spent a ton of time on the case. Often senior management hates the time suck more than the big legal bills.

Stone Brewing sues over Keystone Light brand

Then: Craft brewer Stone Brewing Co., which has a brewery and taproom in Richmond, sued MillerCoors LLC, one of the largest U.S. brewing companies, for trademark infringement in a federal court in California in February 2018.

MillerCoors, which makes Keystone Light beer, had rebranded that brand of beer in a way that emphasizes the word “Stone.” The rebranding included putting “Stone” in a large font on the side of Keystone Light beer cans, with the “key” above it and “light” below.