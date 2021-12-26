Leading-Edge Law: Is it illegal to pay ransomware?

What should you do?

Sensei counsels that every company should have an incident response plan for what to do if hit. In the plan, the most important thing is to have an experienced data-breach lawyer on call. That person will know the rules of engagement, have ongoing relationships with relevant governmental organizations, and may be familiar with some ransomware groups.

Above all, don’t be a soft target. Harden your systems and organization against a ransomware attack. Back up your data into a secure place. Keep software patches up to date. Do cybersecurity training for employees. Using multi-factor authentication of computer-system users.

The federal agency says it will consider how well your company steeled itself against a ransomware attack in judging whether to sanction your company if it unwittingly pays ransomware to an embargoed entity.

It also says it would be more lenient with ransomware victims who promptly report attacks to appropriate law-enforcement, such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (part of the Department of Homeland Security), the local FBI field office, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, or the local U.S. Secret Service office.

To paraphrase a hit song from the Temptations, you better get ready, ‘cause here they come. If you don’t, you may end up like another Temptations hit, a ball of confusion.