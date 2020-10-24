Leading-Edge Law: Is your smartphone's location data courting trouble?

Such subpoenas also could be used to find witnesses for such claims. I’m sure I’m failing to imagine many other possible litigation usages.

What should you do about this?

If you own a business involved in civil litigation, talk to your lawyer about whether a geofence subpoena to Google might help your case.

If you are an individual, recognize that your smartphone is essentially a personal tracking device that contains intimate details about your life. In theory, you could turn off location tracking on your phone and other ways Google tracks you. In practice, you won’t. Doing so kills many functions that make a smartphone useful.

For example, either you won’t be able to use these apps or their functionality will be greatly inhibited: maps for navigation (such as Google Maps or Waze), Facebook, fitness apps with GPS route tracking, photography apps that tag the location of your photographs, ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft, food-delivery apps, curbside retail pickup apps (for dining and shopping), gas station price shoppers and find-phone functions.

Many people don’t know how to manipulate the privacy settings in their phones and apps. That’s made worse because technology companies change their privacy policies and reset settings occasionally.

Ultimately, just be aware of the legal vulnerability you create for yourself in both potential criminal and civil matters by carrying a smartphone. If you don’t like that, power off your phone or leave it at home during sensitive times.