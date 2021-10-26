Leading-Edge Law: Learn lessons from Notre Dame’s 'Play Like a Champion Today' trademark mess

Overall, it appears neither Notre Dame nor Holtz’s company has done much to stop others from using the slogan. For example, many items bearing the slogan in Notre Dame colors or with other Notre Dame references are for sale on the internet, such as on Etsy. Many of them obviously aren’t officially licensed merchandise.

Here are a few lessons from this mess:

The first business to use a trademark has the sole right to use it for its goods and services and to stop others from doing so for the same or similar goods or services. But, to make that effective, a business should federally register its trademark immediately and continually police it against commercial use by others. Perhaps the University of Oklahoma (or Minnesota or whoever used it first) could have locked down a trademark on the slogan for athletic competitions and fan gear if it took these steps at the start.

Second, Holtz’s trademark registration, licensed to Notre Dame, doesn’t cover most of the fan gear you would purchase in a university bookstore, such as clothing. While that probably won’t stop Notre Dame from selling clothing with the slogan, the school likely can’t stop others from selling it unless the gear contains the Notre Dame name or logos.

Finally, widespread, unlicensed use of the slogan by others can make it generic or just a commonplace message, which is incapable of functioning as a trademark. If that happens, no one has trademark rights, and any trademark registration for the slogan can be canceled. That means Holtz’s trademark registration is vulnerable to being sacked.