A business looking to do a new branding can be prevented from getting a trademark registration on its choice of name because of being blocked by deadwood.

Businesses need a process that would clear out deadwood quickly and inexpensively so they can have a greater variety of options for picking a new trademark.

The cause of the recent massive increase in deadwood is fraudulent trademark applications from China. In January, the federal trademark office reported more than 70 sub-national government programs in China pay awards to Chinese citizens and companies for obtaining U.S. and other non-China national trademark registrations.

The awards are often more than the cost to apply for trademark registration in the U.S. This opportunity to profit by filing an application that costs less than the award has caused fake Chinese registration applications to flood the U.S.

To federally register a trademark in the U.S., you have to submit proof that it’s in use for some of your claimed goods and services.

Chinese fraudsters have been submitting fake documents, such as altered digital pictures that purport to show the trademarks in use when they are not.

China isn’t the only cause of deadwood.