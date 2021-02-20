Leading-Edge Law: New law creates fast-track process for challenging fraudulent trademark registrations

Important new tools for attacking illegitimate trademark registrations will be available by the end of 2021.
A new law, enacted by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump late last year, addresses a big problem of fraudulent trademark registrations, which frequently come from China.
These fraudulent registrations block businesses from getting trademark registrations for their business, product and service names.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office now has until the end of this year to issue regulations to implement the procedures of the new law.
But big U.S. trademark interests are trying to gut the new tools.
The way to protect a distinctive business, product or service name is to federally register it as a trademark. There are at least 23 distinct benefits from doing so.
But you can’t register a trademark if it’s confusingly similar to someone else’s when you consider the similarity of the trademarks and the associated goods and services.
Finding room to fit in a new trademark amid existing trademark registrations has gotten much tougher in recent years.
The U.S. trademark register has become crowded by many registrations for trademarks that are not in use in the U.S., which are often called deadwood.
A business looking to do a new branding can be prevented from getting a trademark registration on its choice of name because of being blocked by deadwood.
Businesses need a process that would clear out deadwood quickly and inexpensively so they can have a greater variety of options for picking a new trademark.
The cause of the recent massive increase in deadwood is fraudulent trademark applications from China. In January, the federal trademark office reported more than 70 sub-national government programs in China pay awards to Chinese citizens and companies for obtaining U.S. and other non-China national trademark registrations.
The awards are often more than the cost to apply for trademark registration in the U.S. This opportunity to profit by filing an application that costs less than the award has caused fake Chinese registration applications to flood the U.S.
To federally register a trademark in the U.S., you have to submit proof that it’s in use for some of your claimed goods and services.
Chinese fraudsters have been submitting fake documents, such as altered digital pictures that purport to show the trademarks in use when they are not.
China isn’t the only cause of deadwood.
The U.S. has always had a certain level of it largely because there are mechanisms for turning a foreign trademark registration into a U.S. registration with little vetting here. But China has made the problem much worse.
To combat this, the new law creates two potentially inexpensive and fast-track procedures for challenging trademark registrations as being deadwood.
These processes will allow you to file evidence that a registered trademark isn’t really in use. If you make a sufficient showing of likely non-use, the federal trademark office will require the trademark owner to provide proof of current trademark usage or a good reason for a temporary suspension in usage.
If the owner doesn’t come up with proof or a good excuse, the registration will be canceled.
Such fast-track processes won’t be a panacea. It still will be quicker and cheaper to just hunt for a trademark immediately available for registration than to pay an attorney to make a filing in one of the new processes and wait what likely will be several months to see how it comes out.
But some businesses might wait for the opportunity to register a trademark it deeply values.
There already are other ways to attack this problem by administrative litigation in the trademark office, but those mechanisms are more expensive and can take much longer to play out.
Yet some big U.S. trademark owners such as General Electric are trying to throw sand in the gears of the new processes by encouraging the trademark office to adopt regulations that would devalue them.
These companies want the trademark office to set a high standard for sufficient evidence that a trademark may not be in use.
They also are asking the trademark office to limit use of the new processes to only people and companies who can prove they are harmed by the purported deadwood. In addition, they are requesting trademark owners be given as long a time as possible to respond to any claims of trademark not being used, which will make the process longer and, consequently, less appealing.
The regulations eventually issued by the trademark office will determine whether the new processes will be sufficiently available and quick to be worthwhile. We’ll see.
John B. Farmer is a lawyer with Leading-Edge Law Group PLC, which specializes in intellectual property law. He can be reached at www.leadingedgelaw.com.