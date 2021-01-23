Leading-Edge Law: New small-claims copyright court tucked in latest COVID-19 stimulus bill

In copyright infringement cases, as an alternative to proving your damages, a winning plaintiff can receive what are called “statutory damages.” These can be up to $30,000 per work infringed, or up to $150,000 per work in the case of willful infringement.

In federal court, you may recover statutory damages only if you registered your copyright either before the infringement began or within three months after you publish your work.

Unfortunately, most content owners fail to register their copyrights early enough to qualify for statutory damages.

In the new small-claims court, a copyright owner can recover up to $7,500 in statutory damages per work infringed even if the owner failed to register its copyright early enough to get statutory damages in federal court.

There’s still an advantage to registering proactively. If you register early enough, in the new small-claims court you would be eligible for up to $15,000 in statutory damages per work infringed.

If you are a content creator or owner, what should you do about this?