Leading-Edge Law: Recent court decision creates opening to attack some Google Ads run by competitors

So, where do things stand now for businesses looking to run Google Ads off the trademarks of competitors?

The law itself hasn’t changed, but businesses should be extra careful to not craft an ad in a way that might confuse consumers.

If using special landing pages on a website to receive traffic from such ads, don’t mimic the website of the competitor. Avoid using the trademark of your competitor in the URL for the landing page. Don’t use trademarks of competitors except in carefully crafted comparative advertising.

The big change is the court decision creates an opportunity for trademark bullying and for conspiring to not compete. A company that files a trademark infringement lawsuit against a competitor over Google Ads might not have a strong case, but it might have enough economic power to force the competitor into a settlement like the ones 1-800 Contacts was getting.

This presents the opportunity for collusion. Competitors could agree to not run Google Ads off each other’s trademarks and to use negative keywords to make certain that doesn’t happen.

Taking this approach is risky. The FTC might attack it again. Private antitrust litigants might also attack. But some bold internet-focused businesses might try it.