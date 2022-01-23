Leading-Edge Law: Recent court decision creates opening to attack some Google Ads run by competitors

Do you find it annoying when a competitor runs a Google Ad triggered by a search for your business name? Have you thought about running a Google Ad that triggers off the name of a competitor?
A recent federal appellate court opinion affects what you can do.
Google Ads are the advertisements you sometimes see at the top of Google search results. They are labeled “Ad.” Any business can buy one.
You can designate your ad to trigger off a search for a specific word or phrase, such as the name of a competitor or competing product.
By using “negative keywords,” you can prevent your ad from running in response to certain searches. For example, if you sell squash rackets, you might choose “squash recipe” as a negative keyword so your ad doesn’t appear in such searches.
Until now, the case law was fairly settled concerning the legality of running Google Ads using a competitor’s business or product names or trademarks.
Generally speaking, you can legally run a Google Ad triggered by a search for the trademark of a competitor and you can set your Google Ad to include a searched word. But you risk committing trademark infringement if you include the trademark of your competitor in the text of the ad.
For example, Chipotle legally could run Google Ads triggered by searches for “Chick-fil-A.” But Chipotle might get in trademark trouble if its ad has “Chick-fil-A” in the text.
Legal risk arises if you use the competitor’s trademark in the Google Ad in a way that creates an appearance you are the competitor or affiliated with or endorsed by it. You can mention the trademark of a competitor in the body of the ad in legitimate comparative advertising, such as saying “Chipotle is tastier than Chick-fil-A.”
The recent court decision creates a small but risky opening for businesses that want to stop Google Ads triggered by their trademarks and run by competitors. In June, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision in favor of 1-800 Contacts in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
1-800 Contacts advertises its contact lenses heavily on the internet. The company dislikes other internet retailers running Google Ads triggered by its name because it may lose business to cheaper options.
Since 2004, 1-800 Contacts has been suing internet retailers of contact lenses that trigger their Google Ads off the 1-800 Contacts trademark, accusing them of trademark infringement. It has won no cases, but it persuaded at least 13 competitors to settle.
In those settlements, 1-800 Contacts agrees with the internet competitor that neither party will run Google Ads triggered by the trademarks of the other, and each party will use negative keywords to ensure its ads don’t appear in searches for the other party’s trademarks.
The FTC attacked 1-800 Contacts for these settlements, claiming they hurt price competition. It ordered 1-800 Contacts to stop them.
In June, the appeals court reversed the FTC and allowed 1-800 Contacts to continue with this settlement structure. It held that protecting trademarks is pro-competition.
The court didn’t close the door on the FTC attacking such settlements again, but the FTC would have to dig hard to win. The court left open for future litigation the possibility that requiring the use of negative keywords in settlements might cross the legal line.
1-800 Contacts is now back on the litigation warpath.
It recently sued competitor Warby Parker, claiming Warby Parker went beyond just using the 1-800 Contacts trademark as a trigger term. It alleges Warby Parker didn’t identify itself in its Google ads and created special landing pages on its website to receive click-through traffic, and such landing pages purportedly mimicked the look of the 1-800 Contacts website.
So, where do things stand now for businesses looking to run Google Ads off the trademarks of competitors?
The law itself hasn’t changed, but businesses should be extra careful to not craft an ad in a way that might confuse consumers.
If using special landing pages on a website to receive traffic from such ads, don’t mimic the website of the competitor. Avoid using the trademark of your competitor in the URL for the landing page. Don’t use trademarks of competitors except in carefully crafted comparative advertising.
The big change is the court decision creates an opportunity for trademark bullying and for conspiring to not compete. A company that files a trademark infringement lawsuit against a competitor over Google Ads might not have a strong case, but it might have enough economic power to force the competitor into a settlement like the ones 1-800 Contacts was getting.
This presents the opportunity for collusion. Competitors could agree to not run Google Ads off each other’s trademarks and to use negative keywords to make certain that doesn’t happen.
Taking this approach is risky. The FTC might attack it again. Private antitrust litigants might also attack. But some bold internet-focused businesses might try it.
John B. Farmer is a lawyer with Leading-Edge Law Group PLC, which specializes in intellectual property law. He can be reached at www.leadingedgelaw.com.