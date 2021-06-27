Leading-Edge Law: Supreme Court ruling paves the way for paying big-time college athletes

The Supreme Court also questioned the legitimacy of the antitrust analysis used by the district court concerning paying players.

Effectively, the trial court held colleges can conspire (through the NCAA) to set wage rates in the labor market for college athletes at zero so the colleges can compete more effectively in a different market, which is selling tickets and TV rights to sporting events.

The Supreme Court cast doubt on the antitrust legitimacy of making such a tradeoff.

Yet, because Alston didn’t appeal to the Supreme Court the NCAA rules against paying athletes, it couldn’t rule on this issue.

It’s possible NCAA amateurism rules will be killed before the courts resolve the inevitable next antitrust challenge to them.

It takes years for litigation to wind through federal courts. Perhaps various states will pass laws enabling the paying of players, or perhaps the federal government will.

Maybe the NCAA will abandon amateurism on its own terms to attempt to control how professionalism is implemented rather than having it decided by various legislatures.