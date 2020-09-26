Leading-Edge Law: Virginia’s new virus-alert app for smartphone passes the privacy test

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health launched a smartphone app in August that uses Bluetooth technology to alert people when they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Could the COVIDWISE app turn into your legal enemy? Might it set you up to be identified and then sued or criminally prosecuted for infecting others with COVID-19?

A current criminal case in the federal court in Richmond shows how people who use Google services on their phones, such as Gmail, the Chrome browser and Google Maps, can be identified by time and location to prosecutors and civil litigants through subpoenas to Google.

The app is the result of a collaborative project between Google and Apple. But those Google services are not used in the COVIDWISE app, but I still wondered about privacy.

Virginia was the first state to release an app like COVIDWISE.

The app is a free download in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. It uses Bluetooth to detect whenever you are physically close to someone else using the app. It keeps on your phone a record of when you were near another app user and how long the close contact lasted.