Leading-Edge Law: With NBA Top Shot's digital collectibles, what are you really getting and how risky is it?

Under the NBA Top Shot terms, you can’t use the Moment for a commercial purpose, such as in business advertising. You can’t reproduce any part of the Moment, such as to make prints or T-shirts.

That’s like the limitations regarding a tangible player trading card. Just because you own a rookie Michael Jordan trading card doesn’t entitle you to make and sell copies of it.

What about investment value? Value comes from scarcity. NBA Top Shot promises it will never exceed a stated edition size.

But there is little to prevent NBA Top Shot from cheating. For example, what if it released a Moment of the same LeBron James dunk from a different angle or zoomed out? Nothing in its online terms prevents it from doing so.

Ultimately, you are banking on the integrity of NBA Top Shot to not later release a new Moment that erodes the value of one already released.

Finally, should you worry about buying a counterfeit? With NBA Top Shot, there’s no worry. It uses officially licensed NBA video.

Counterfeiting and other nefarious conduct will be an issue with other digital items sold online, however.