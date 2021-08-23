Ledbury to open store in Short Pump Town Center

Ledbury, the maker and retailer of high-end men’s shirts and accessories, is extending its reach with plans to open a store in the Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County.
This would be the Richmond-based company's second area location. Its only shop now is attached to its headquarters on West Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Ledbury will take over the former Godvia Chocolatier shop on the lower level of the mall near the center courtyard. The store should open in late September, said Paul Trible III, the co-founder and CEO of Ledbury.
"Our thesis is that there's a large portion of our customers who make trips out to Short Pump to do shopping and to be out there with their family, and so this store will give us better opportunity to re-engage with those folks," Trible said. "But I think more importantly, Short Pump draws people from nearly 100-mile radius, and so there's a lot of people who have never shopped with us. This gives us the chance to introduce ourselves to a whole new audience, outside of the core group of Richmond customers that come to the downtown shop."
The company signed a one-year lease with the idea of extending it longer if sales are strong, he said.
The new store is opening at a time when Ledbury is evaluating its brick-and-mortar business.
Before the pandemic, Ledbury operated three retail stores - downtown Richmond, the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington and on Bleecker Street in New York City's West Village - and had plans to open more.
The Georgetown store closed recently after its five-year lease expired, but the company is actively looking for another location in the Washington region to open in 2022, he said.
The Manhattan shop had opened in December 2019 and closed about three months later in the early days of the pandemic. The company was able to get out of that lease, he said.
"We see Short Pump as our first step into engaging in the retail strategy that we believe in," he said. "Our philosophy is let's continue to open stores where it makes sense."
The company looked at seven or eight markets two years ago and it is reevaluating those areas and others to see if Ledbury could perform well there.
"And so, let's do Short Pump and have something that we feel like really will be additive [to our sales] and introduce ourselves to kind of a whole new market, and then look at D.C., which we are currently doing, and then look further afield from there as to where it makes sense to do that," Trible said.
The Short Pump store will feature Ledbury’s full collection of high-end shirts and accessories.
Trible, who co-founded the business with Paul Watson in December 2009, said the past year was challenging for Ledbury as it was for most apparel retailers.
"This year we're seeing, clothing sales increased by as much as 40% over the last few months as some people are going back to their offices," Trible said. "The delta variant might change that but there's certainly been a big push as people are reemerging from going on vacation and getting back to offices, and going to weddings. So we have actually seen a big bump in clothing. I think we feel pretty bullish about the fall, but obviously we're cautious about what the delta variant will do."
(804) 649-6379