Ledbury to open store in Short Pump Town Center

The Georgetown store closed recently after its five-year lease expired, but the company is actively looking for another location in the Washington region to open in 2022, he said.

The Manhattan shop had opened in December 2019 and closed about three months later in the early days of the pandemic. The company was able to get out of that lease, he said.

"We see Short Pump as our first step into engaging in the retail strategy that we believe in," he said. "Our philosophy is let's continue to open stores where it makes sense."

The company looked at seven or eight markets two years ago and it is reevaluating those areas and others to see if Ledbury could perform well there.

"And so, let's do Short Pump and have something that we feel like really will be additive [to our sales] and introduce ourselves to kind of a whole new market, and then look at D.C., which we are currently doing, and then look further afield from there as to where it makes sense to do that," Trible said.

The Short Pump store will feature Ledbury’s full collection of high-end shirts and accessories.

Trible, who co-founded the business with Paul Watson in December 2009, said the past year was challenging for Ledbury as it was for most apparel retailers.

"This year we're seeing, clothing sales increased by as much as 40% over the last few months as some people are going back to their offices," Trible said. "The delta variant might change that but there's certainly been a big push as people are reemerging from going on vacation and getting back to offices, and going to weddings. So we have actually seen a big bump in clothing. I think we feel pretty bullish about the fall, but obviously we're cautious about what the delta variant will do."