Lexus of Richmond completes $2.5 million renovation and expansion project

The Lexus of Richmond has completed a major transformation of its dealership in Chesterfield County into a sleek modern-looking structure.
The building, at 9703 Midlothian Turnpike, underwent an slight expansion and major remodeling this year at a cost of $2.5 million, said Tom Flood, the dealership's general manager. The project was completed in late September.
Owner George Whitlow opened Lexus of Richmond 31 years ago. "It was time to do an update," Flood said.
The dealership added about 2,400 square feet by adding a half-moon shaped structure in the front of what had been a square building. Overall, the building now has about 13,000 square feet.
"Adding the new part made it look completely different," Flood said. "It gave us some additional space. It is just a more open space."
The dealership was completely redesigned with the intent to improve the customer experience. Walls were torn down to allow for a more open feel to it, he said.
Private small lounges were added as well as chairs where customers can easily plug in their phones and other electronic devices.
The touchless front doors were added so customers and employees didn't have to use their hands to open the door. "We decided to add that when COVID hit," he said.
The dealership's technology team is set up near the entrance to greet customers who need, for instance, assistance with connecting the Bluetooth in their Lexus vehicles with their mobile phones.
The service department also made a major change. Customers now drive into a service area a different way and have the driver's side of the vehicle facing the service counter. Before the service counters were on the opposite side. "We fixed the flow of things by doing the renovation."
The renovation and construction work started in January and was supposed to take all of this year to complete.
But the project was completed about three months early because Lexus of Richmond moved operations, such as the sales team, out to other buildings on the property while the work was done. That wasn't part of the initial plan, but the dealership did so partly because of the restrictions and safety changes relating to the pandemic.
"People come in and are just amazed," he said, noting that the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
