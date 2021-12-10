Local artisans and merchants selling wares at pop-up markets to give Richmond-area residents a chance to shop for 'local and unique'

The business sells fashion online at famattacloset.com, but the goal is to open a store eventually.

LipLoveLine

After some delays caused by the pandemic, Briana Williams is now getting her line of lipstick, lip balms and lip gloss out to customers through online sales.

"We are really mission driven and vision driven," said Williams, the founder and CEO of LipLoveLine. "We are all about celebrating beauty and using good-for-you ingredients in our products. We have all-natural products."

"We also help to support different organizations in the community that are connected to the health and wellness of girls and women."

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Williams was inspired to create a line of beauty products in part by her own experiences as a teenager.

"I faced a lot of different health issues," she sad. "One of the few things I could really talk about was my lip gloss. It really helped me to hone my personality and feel confident in different situations."

With her business, "I wanted to create something that was affordable accessible, simple and reliable."