Local Junior Achievement affiliate names new president and CEO

A former vice president of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia has been named as the organization's president and CEO.

Jennifer Boyle's appointment was effective Aug. 16. She will be overseeing operations at the local nonprofit, which promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to 18,000 students in K-12 in nine Richmond-area school districts.

Boyle had served as the local organization's vice president of operations for nearly six years, from 2014 to early 2020. She was director of community partnerships for two year before that.

“We are extremely pleased that Jennifer Boyle is returning to lead Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, where she previously made a significant impact,” said Valerie Heinz, director of accounting operations at CarMax who serves as board chair of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.

“Our search committee conducted a thorough search process with key stakeholders and external consultants, and I along with the entire JACV board are confident that Jennifer is the right person to carry forward JACV’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy,” Heinz said.