Local Junior Achievement affiliate names new president and CEO

A former vice president of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia has been named as the organization's president and CEO.
Jennifer Boyle's appointment was effective Aug. 16. She will be overseeing operations at the local nonprofit, which promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to 18,000 students in K-12 in nine Richmond-area school districts.
Boyle had served as the local organization's vice president of operations for nearly six years, from 2014 to early 2020. She was director of community partnerships for two year before that.
“We are extremely pleased that Jennifer Boyle is returning to lead Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, where she previously made a significant impact,” said Valerie Heinz, director of accounting operations at CarMax who serves as board chair of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia.
“Our search committee conducted a thorough search process with key stakeholders and external consultants, and I along with the entire JACV board are confident that Jennifer is the right person to carry forward JACV’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy,” Heinz said.
Boyle left the local Junior Achievement affiliate in February 2020 to become the executive director of MENTOR Virginia, a statewide organization that partners with schools, universities, corporations and nonprofits to help mentoring relationships. While at MENTOR Virginia, Boyle oversaw an organizational restructuring.
Before starting at Junior Achievement, Boyle held roles at the Children's Museum of Richmond for more than seven years as director of education, development director, director of guest services and gift shop manager.
She holds a bachelor of science in administration of justice from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Boyle is the third CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia within a year.
She replaced Tamara Ridenour, who became the top executive in October. Ridenour stepped down earlier this summer to pursue other interests, Heinz said.
Ridenour had replaced Daphne Martin, who had been the top executive for the nine years.
