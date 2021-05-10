Local startup company The Shed gets investment from fund founded by former NASCAR chairman

The business has now shifted to create partnerships with product manufacturers to rent various items to customers such as outdoor recreation equipment, party supplies, household and garden tools, and industrial equipment.

With the Silver Falcon Capital investment, The Shed is planning an expansion to Portland, Ore., and additional markets in 2021 including in Florida, said O’Neil, the company’s co-founder and chief marketing officer.

The Shed offers delivery of rented products, but it is moving more into the concept of operating storefront locations where people can pick up items they might need temporarily, ranging from sporting goods to crutches.

“We are considering a second location in Richmond sooner rather than later,” O’Neil said. “What we found this past year was people love to come to The Shed to pick up their products. Because people love to come and see all that we have, we are now moving to storefront locations.”

The investment comes about three months after two angel investor groups in Virginia announced they were putting money into The Shed.

The investor groups — 757 Angels, a group of more than 130 investors in the Hampton Roads region, and Charlottesville Angel Network, which has about 70 investors — announced that deal in February.