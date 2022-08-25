10-acre Chesterfield commercial development approved

The Chesterfield County Board has approved a 10-acre commercial development at Iron Bridge and Omo roads.
The board on Wednesday approved plans for a 7,600-square-foot space that could be used as a restaurant or medical-office space.
A 6,000-square-foot convenience store is also part of the plans. Renderings for the site show a Sheetz store.
A 110,000-square-foot ministorage facility also is planned.
Top 5 weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, BBQ Fest, Crabs & Beer by the James
Chesterfield County Fair
Unhappy Hour at the Poe
Crabs and Beer by the James
Circle the Wagons BBQ Festival
Happily Natural Day