10-acre Chesterfield commercial development approved

The Chesterfield County Board has approved a 10-acre commercial development at  Iron Bridge and Omo roads.

The board on Wednesday approved plans for a 7,600-square-foot space that could be used as a restaurant or medical-office space.

A 6,000-square-foot convenience store is also part of the plans. Renderings for the site show a Sheetz store. 

A 110,000-square-foot ministorage facility also is planned. 

