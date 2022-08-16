11 Richmond-area breweries won 18 awards at 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

11 Richmond-area breweries took home a total of 18 awards at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

The awards were announced earlier this month at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location during a ceremony put on by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild.

This was the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Craft Beer Cup with a record 106 breweries entering 396 beers in 33 different categories.

“Wow, what a great competition,” Charlie Harr, head judge, said in a statement. “It was clearly evident in the tight race that every brewery is extremely dedicated to the craft and their dedication is inspiring. This year’s competition proves Virginia has some of the best craft brewers in the nation.”

Richbrau Brewing Company took home first place in American lagers for its Richbrau Lager, as well as first place for mixed fermentation for its Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale and second place for spice for its Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout.

Newcomers like Crazy Rooster in Midlothian made a strong showing with first place for saison for its Touche De Gris and Three Leg Run in Chester took home third place for brown ale for its Paper Boy Brown Ale.

Benchtop Brewing, based in Norfolk with a Richmond tasting room, also took home three awards, including first place in the experimental category for Trial of Dmitri, second place in the experimental category for Rice Cubed and second place for specialty IPA for Blanc Water.

Here’s the full list of Richmond-area breweries and awards:

Richbrau Brewing Company

First place in American lager for its Richbrau Lager

First place for mixed fermentation for its Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale

Second place for vegetable/spice for its Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout

Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Charlottesville based brewery with a tasting room and restaurant in Richmond

First place for hazy IPA for its King of Clouds Juicy IPA

Strangeways Brewing Company

First place for European sour for its Uberlin

Benchtop Brewing, based in Norfolk with a Manchester taproom

First place in the experimental category for Trial of Dmitri

Second place in the experimental category for Rice Cubed

Second place for specialty IPA for Blanc Water

Crazy Rooster Brewing Company (Midlothian)

First place for saison for its Touche De Gris

Bingo Beer Company

Second place for amber lagers for its Costa Chica

Dancing Kilt Brewery (Chester)

Second place in British bitters for its Bitter Duergar Ale

Stone Brewing, San Diego-based with a Richmond location

Second place for international lager for Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Third place for the smoke category for Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies

Fine Creek Brewing Company (Powhatan)

Second place in mixed fermentation for Biere De Coupage

Third place in mixed fermentation for Barrel Aged Golden Sour

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Second place for pale European lagers for Hardwood Fighting Hokies Lager

Third place for the wood category for Hardywood Gingerbread Barleywine

Three Leg Run (Chester)

Third place for brown ale for its Paper Boy Brown Ale

Read the full list of winners here.