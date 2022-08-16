11 Richmond-area breweries won 18 awards at 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup

11 Richmond-area breweries took home a total of 18 awards at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.
The awards were announced earlier this month at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery’s West Creek location during a ceremony put on by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild.
This was the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Craft Beer Cup with a record 106 breweries entering 396 beers in 33 different categories.
“Wow, what a great competition,” Charlie Harr, head judge, said in a statement. “It was clearly evident in the tight race that every brewery is extremely dedicated to the craft and their dedication is inspiring. This year’s competition proves Virginia has some of the best craft brewers in the nation.”
Richbrau Brewing Company took home first place in American lagers for its Richbrau Lager, as well as first place for mixed fermentation for its Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale and second place for spice for its Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout.
Newcomers like Crazy Rooster in Midlothian made a strong showing with first place for saison for its Touche De Gris and Three Leg Run in Chester took home third place for brown ale for its Paper Boy Brown Ale.
Benchtop Brewing, based in Norfolk with a Richmond tasting room, also took home three awards, including first place in the experimental category for Trial of Dmitri, second place in the experimental category for Rice Cubed and second place for specialty IPA for Blanc Water.
Here’s the full list of Richmond-area breweries and awards:
Richbrau Brewing Company
First place in American lager for its Richbrau Lager
First place for mixed fermentation for its Passionfruit Guava King of Strays Sour Ale
Second place for vegetable/spice for its Edgar Imperial Coffee Stout
Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Charlottesville based brewery with a tasting room and restaurant in Richmond
First place for hazy IPA for its King of Clouds Juicy IPA
Strangeways Brewing Company
First place for European sour for its Uberlin
Benchtop Brewing, based in Norfolk with a Manchester taproom
First place in the experimental category for Trial of Dmitri
Second place in the experimental category for Rice Cubed
Second place for specialty IPA for Blanc Water
Crazy Rooster Brewing Company (Midlothian)
First place for saison for its Touche De Gris
Bingo Beer Company
Second place for amber lagers for its Costa Chica
Dancing Kilt Brewery (Chester)
Second place in British bitters for its Bitter Duergar Ale
Stone Brewing, San Diego-based with a Richmond location
Second place for international lager for Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager
Third place for the smoke category for Stone Smokin’ with The Gnomies
Fine Creek Brewing Company (Powhatan)
Second place in mixed fermentation for Biere De Coupage
Third place in mixed fermentation for Barrel Aged Golden Sour
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Second place for pale European lagers for Hardwood Fighting Hokies Lager
Third place for the wood category for Hardywood Gingerbread Barleywine
Three Leg Run (Chester)
Third place for brown ale for its Paper Boy Brown Ale
