12 Richmond-area companies - with two new additions - make the annual Fortune 1000 list

The Richmond region has two new additions to this year's Fortune 1000 list of the nation's largest publicly-traded companies, while 10 other companies with local headquarters are making repeat appearances on the annual list.

Seven of those businesses landed on this year's elite Fortune 500, published by Fortune magazine since 1955. The list, released Wednesday, ranks America's public companies by revenue for their most recent fiscal years.

The seven companies are the same as last year, but the rankings have changed, dramatically in some cases.

Several local companies made sizable jumps in the rankings, most notably Goochland County-based food service distributor Performance Food Group Co., which jumped 54 spots from No. 168 on the 2020 list to No. 114 on the 2021 list with almost $25.1 billion in revenue.

The jump makes Performance Food Group the top-ranked Richmond-area company on the Fortune 500 this year and the sixth highest-ranked company in Virginia.