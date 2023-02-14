If you build it, they will come — and it will be good for the environment.

Henrico County officials on Monday announced an agreement between GreenCity Partners and ASM Global to operate a 17,000-seat arena at the GreenCity mixed-use development. ASM Global is a live experience company that operates more than 350 venues worldwide, including State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which hosted Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The company will serve as a development partner in addition to being an arena operator. The new arena will accommodate touring concerts, family shows and athletic events.

“Our new partner shares our commitment to make GreenCity a model development in every respect,” Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said. “It will lift us economically, providing thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.”

The $2.3 billion GreenCity “ecodistrict” is set to break ground later this year on 200 acres northeast of the interchange of Interstate 95 and East Parham Road. GreenCity plans on ensuring environmental sustainability throughout the property, including the arena.

“We plan to integrate state of the art sustainability into both the design and the operations of the new arena,” Liam Thornton, Executive Vice President of Development for ASM Global, said. “This is an opportunity to create an integrated and cohesive sports entertainment and hospitality district that operates as one.”

Sustainability objectives for the arena include using 100% renewable power, processing organic waste on site and avoiding nonrenewable products like plastic bottles. According to GreenCity Partners principal Michael Hallmark, the arena is being planned as the greenest one in America.

“I know that sounds like a boast or hyperbole, but it’s really just a matter of design and programming and commitment,” Hallmark said. “And speaking with our new partners, that’s also their goal.”

Arena construction costs will largely come from bonds issued through the GreenCity Community Development Authority, a group that was established in January by the Henrico Board of Supervisors. The CDA bond closing is set for late 2023 or early 2024, with the goal of completing the arena in 2026.

An expanded Magellan Parkway is in the planning stages, which will provide access to all of GreenCity. Approved county projects will address improving traffic signals, turn lanes, pedestrian amenities, mass transit connections and existing interchanges surrounding GreenCity. The new arena will also have traffic management plans for shows and sporting events.

Henrico was identified as an ideal location because of its proximity to I-95. Because touring shows are eager for convenient access to the I-95 corridor from Boston to Miami, the Greater Richmond Region can now have greater involvement in the touring schedules.

“This is a game-changer,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Frank Thornton, who manages the Fairfield district where GreenCity is located. “We talked about how to serve our citizens even better in the 21st century, and we do that by bringing more amenities, more things that people expect to have.”

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023