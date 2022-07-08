$2.3 billion Henrico County 'ecodistrict' breaking ground next year

Henrico County’s GreenCity project is set to break ground early next year, according to developers.

The $2.3 billion mixed-use “ecodistrict” is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space. A little more than 200 acres of land north of East Parham Road at the Interstate 95 interchange and extending north to Interstate 295 will be used, according to the master plan.

The project is being headed by developers Susan Eastridge, CEO of Concord Eastridge, and Michael Hallmark, founder of Future Cities. The two came together to form GreenCity, a joint venture for the project.

“It's a district-wide approach to sustainability,” Hallmark said.

Economic development and job creation

GreenCity is being privately funded through a Community Development Authority created by the county. Taxes generated from the site will pay off the cost of the project. Once the bonds are retired, the money generated from GreenCity will go back into the county’s general fund.

“So this is an economic development initiative on their [Henrico’s] part,” Eastridge said. “They believe in GreenCity overall, but it’s a component that will be a tourism attractor, it'll be an economic development, job creator – all of that.”

The two developers also were involved in the Navy Hill redevelopment project, a $1.5 billion mixed-use project in downtown Richmond. The City Council in 2020 rejected that plan after concerns were raised about the financing for the project and projected economic impact.

The GreenCity proposal was submitted for approval in Henrico County in 2021. The county Planning Commission approved the request in September, and the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the project the following month.

“We’re talking about a new kind of community that is intricately planned, inclusive for all and thoughtfully designed to be not only livable but also to set new standards for environmental sustainability,” Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said at the announcement of the proposal.

GreenCity will be organized into three sections, with the former Best Products Co. Inc. headquarters becoming the first ground-breaking site. The building and surrounding area, formerly known as Best Products Plaza, will be repurposed into sustainable office space, fashioned with environmentally friendly features like an atrium and space for green rooftops.

Cari Tretina, chief of staff to the county manager, said GreenCity will show companies how development can be sustainable and resilient, but also an economic driver.

“We have a very business-friendly environment and are always looking for new opportunities to diversify our economy,” Tretina said.

Project will span 12-13 years

The long-term project is set to span the course of 12 to 13 years, Tretina said, with the first phases of construction beginning in 2023.

The Best Products building renovation will also be part of the Living Building Challenge governed by the International Living Future Institute. Living Buildings are defined as being self-sufficient, connecting occupants to nature and creating “a positive impact on the human and natural systems that interact with them.”

“The Best Products building, when it's completed [and monitored for a year] with 300,000 square feet, will be the largest commercial Living Building Challenge project in the world,” Hallmark said, surpassing the PAE Living Building in Portland, Oregon, at 58,000 square feet.

Chesterfield mom pleads guilty to accidentally killing son with methadone in sippy cup Sherrell M. Rivera, 32, conducted multiple Google searches on her cell phone about the liquid uses of the drug and its side effects, including a search of whether the addictive substance would "slow breathing," according to the prosecution's summary of evidence.

The project will also influence areas outside of GreenCity’s boundaries, according to the developers. Scott Road Bridge, an older bridge over Interstate 95, will be transformed into a pedestrian bridge providing bike and walking access to GreenCity, built with sustainable glue-laminated wood.

Eastridge said that in addition to an arena that could hold future NCAA March Madness games to new opportunities for housing and retail growth, the sustainability aspect is what really gets people interested in wanting to come to GreenCity.

“So, we’re really going to be marketing to those types of people and that’s a growing population – a growing demographic,” she said.