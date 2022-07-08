$2.3 billion Henrico County 'ecodistrict' breaking ground next year

Henrico County’s
GreenCity project is set to break ground early next year, according to developers.
The $2.3 billion mixed-use “ecodistrict” is set to include office and retail space, over 2,000 housing units, two hotels, a 17,000-seat arena and extensive park space. A little more than 200 acres of land north of East Parham Road at the Interstate 95 interchange and extending north to Interstate 295 will be used, according to
the master plan.
A rendering of the Scott Road Bridge crossing that's part of the GreenCity project in Henrico County is shown.
PROVIDED
The project is being headed by developers Susan Eastridge, CEO of Concord Eastridge, and Michael Hallmark, founder of Future Cities. The two came together to form GreenCity, a joint venture for the project.
“It's a district-wide approach to sustainability,” Hallmark said.
Economic development and job creation
GreenCity is being privately funded through a Community Development Authority created by the county. Taxes generated from the site will pay off the cost of the project. Once the bonds are retired, the money generated from GreenCity will go back into the county’s general fund.
“So this is an economic development initiative on their [Henrico’s] part,” Eastridge said. “They believe in GreenCity overall, but it’s a component that will be a tourism attractor, it'll be an economic development, job creator – all of that.”
The two developers also were involved in the Navy Hill redevelopment project, a $1.5 billion mixed-use project in downtown Richmond. The City Council in 2020 rejected that plan after concerns were raised about the financing for the project and projected economic impact.
The GreenCity proposal was submitted for approval in Henrico County in 2021. The county
Planning Commission approved the request in September, and the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the project the following month.
“We’re talking about a new kind of community that is intricately planned, inclusive for all and thoughtfully designed to be not only livable but also to set new standards for environmental sustainability,” Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said at the announcement of the proposal.
GreenCity will be organized into three sections, with the former Best Products Co. Inc. headquarters becoming the first ground-breaking site. The building and surrounding area, formerly known as Best Products Plaza, will be repurposed into sustainable office space, fashioned with environmentally friendly features like an atrium and space for green rooftops.
Cari Tretina, chief of staff to the county manager, said GreenCity will show companies how development can be sustainable and resilient, but also an economic driver.
“We have a very business-friendly environment and are always looking for new opportunities to diversify our economy,” Tretina said.
Project will span 12-13 years
The long-term project is set to span the course of 12 to 13 years, Tretina said, with the first phases of construction beginning in 2023.
The Best Products building renovation will also be part of the Living Building Challenge governed by the
International Living Future Institute. Living Buildings are defined as being self-sufficient, connecting occupants to nature and creating “a positive impact on the human and natural systems that interact with them.”
“The Best Products building, when it's completed [and monitored for a year] with 300,000 square feet, will be the largest commercial Living Building Challenge project in the world,” Hallmark said,
surpassing the PAE Living Building in Portland, Oregon, at 58,000 square feet.
The project will also influence areas outside of GreenCity’s boundaries, according to the developers. Scott Road Bridge, an older bridge over Interstate 95,
will be transformed into a pedestrian bridge providing bike and walking access to GreenCity, built with sustainable glue-laminated wood.
Henrico also houses a portion of
Fall Line Trail, which can connect to and provide access for GreenCity, according to the developers. The county received a $4.7 million reimbursement to construct a portion of the trail, connecting GreenCity to attractions like the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
Eastridge said that in addition to an
arena that could hold future NCAA March Madness games to new opportunities for housing and retail growth, the sustainability aspect is what really gets people interested in wanting to come to GreenCity.
“So, we’re really going to be marketing to those types of people and that’s a growing population – a growing demographic,” she said.
U.S. cities building the most homes
Rising real estate values and increasing rents have stretched budgets for homebuyers and renters over the last two years. The median home sales price in the U.S.
jumped by nearly $100,000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2022 amid low interest rates and a stronger-than-expected pandemic economy. Rents were flat for much of 2020 with COVID-related renter protections and rental assistance programs in place but accelerated in 2021 and the first half of 2022. Median rent in the U.S. has increased by more than 15% over the past year and recently passed $2,000 per month for the first time.
Since the beginning of 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation throughout the economy. Between rising mortgage rates and the rapid run-up in home values, the residential real estate market has shown recent
signs of cooling. But while a leveling out in demand could slow the pace of price increases, these measures cannot solve another fundamental challenge in the U.S. housing market: a major shortage of housing supply.
Researchers at federal mortgage backer Freddie Mac have estimated that the U.S. has a housing supply shortage of
3.8 million units. This shortage has been fueled in large part by a decline in single family home construction, particularly for starter homes, dating back to the 1980s. And with millennials now comprising the largest generational segment of the homebuying market, a lack of affordable entry-level homes has driven competition for housing and kept larger numbers of young adults renting, contributing to price increases for buyers and renters alike.
Home building is approaching historical highs after over two decades of underinvestment
The lack of housing supply has been exacerbated by significant underinvestment in new housing since the last recession. New housing authorizations tend to fall temporarily during economic downturns, but the collapse of the housing market in the mid-2000s and ensuing Great Recession sent annual housing authorizations to historic lows. New housing permits have recovered slowly over the last decade, only recently surpassing historic averages.
Starts and completions were delayed in 2021 amid worker shortages and supply chain disruptions
Despite recent demand and a clear need for new housing supply, the construction industry has
struggled to keep up during the pandemic. COVID-related disruptions have produced worker shortages and hindered supply chains, making it harder and more expensive to obtain building materials. As a result, more single-family units are seeing monthslong delays in the time it takes to start and complete construction when compared to years past.
Utah and Idaho are building homes at the fastest growth rate
Although supply is a challenge across the U.S., some locations are moving faster than others in authorizing new construction. Fast-growing states in the Mountain West, like Utah, Idaho, and Colorado, along with Sun Belt destinations like Texas and Florida, lead the U.S. in the rate of new housing authorizations relative to existing homes. At the local level, major cities in these fast-growing states are also among the leading metros for new home construction.
To determine the metros building the most homes, researchers at
Inspection Support Network analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow. The researchers ranked metro areas according to the number of new housing units authorized per 1,000 existing homes in 2021. In the event of a tie, the metro with higher total new housing units authorized in 2021 was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metros building the most homes.
Small and midsize metros building the most new housing
15. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 17.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 15.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 26,077 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 22,414 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +16.3% Median home price: $374,074
14. Richmond, VA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 18.1 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 16.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 9,547 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 8,340 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +14.5% Median home price: $320,654
13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 19.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 17.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,743 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 26,599 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +15.6% Median home price: $791,933
12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 24.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 18.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 22,264 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 15,895 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +40.1% Median home price: $329,532
11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 25.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 16.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,006 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 19,308 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +55.4% Median home price: $639,316
10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 26.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 19.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 50,581 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 35,873 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +41.0% Median home price: $466,170
9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 26.2 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.0 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 69,263 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 63,672 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +8.8% Median home price: $299,998
8. Salt Lake City, UT
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 27.3 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.9 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 11,642 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 10,680 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +9.0% Median home price: $602,765
7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 27.9 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 23.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 78,705 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 62,708 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +25.5% Median home price: $381,089
6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 28.4 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 24.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,126 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 24,637 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +22.3% Median home price: $372,300
5. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 29.0 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 24.2 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 30,618 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 24,470 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +25.1% Median home price: $376,474
4. Jacksonville, FL
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 34.6 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 23.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 22,738 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 14,687 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +54.8% Median home price: $355,286
3. Raleigh-Cary, NC
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 39.5 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 25.5 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 21,649 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 13,320 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +62.5% Median home price: $445,219
2. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 40.8 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 30.1 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 32,191 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 22,702 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +41.8% Median home price: $433,158
1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2021): 59.4 New housing units authorized per 1k existing homes (2019): 39.7 Total new housing units authorized (2021): 50,907 Total new housing units authorized (2019): 32,037 Percentage change in housing units authorized (2019–2021): +58.9% Median home price: $594,441
