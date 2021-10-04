$2.5 million in seed funding goes toward new effort to develop more pharmaceutical manufacturing and research in the Richmond region

A new push is underway backed by state funds to develop more pharmaceutical industry businesses in the Richmond region.

Activation Capital, an entrepreneurship-support and economic development organization in the Richmond area, announced Monday it will develop an accelerator program aimed at fostering or attracting more businesses in pharmaceutical manufacturing and research to central Virginia.

A coalition of private-public entities from the Richmond and Petersburg area helped form the accelerator and secured $2.5 million in seed funding from GO Virginia and other funders. Activation Capital has been named as the organizing entity - a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state of Virginia.

GO Virginia is a state-funded and business-led state economic development program that backs initiatives to create high-wage jobs in strategic industries.

The money will go towards several initiatives, said Chandra Briggman, president and CEO of Activation Capital. That will include attracting and cultivating new pharmaceutical businesses in the region as well as developing new lab space for those businesses.

"Right now, the Bio+Tech Park [in downtown Richmond] is the hub of lab space in central Virginia," Briggman said. "So this will go to building lab space."