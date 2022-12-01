 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
36 states reach agreement with CarMax over safety recall disclosures

Virginia is part of a national settlement with Goochland County-based CarMax over the disclosure of safety recalls.

The agreement comes after an investigation was started over concerns consumers weren’t aware of unrepaired safety recalls in used vehicles. Thirty-six attorneys general took part.

Under the settlement, CarMax is required to disclose recalls related to used vehicles and direct consumers to recalls by adding hyperlinks in ads and QR codes on lots. The states are getting $1 million as part of the settlement.

CarMax, founded in 1993, had 232 locations in fiscal year 2022 and net revenues of $8.1 billion in the most recent quarter.

