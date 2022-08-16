38 Richmond-area firms make the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies

Thirty-eight Richmond-area companies, including Summit Human Capital coming in at No. 20, made the newest Inc. 5000, an annual list published by Inc. magazine of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the United States measured by revenue growth.

The Inc. 5000 list was published online Tuesday.

Summit Human Capital, founded in January 2018, describes itself as an “IT human capital management company striving to connect talent to opportunity.” It has experienced 14,413 percent revenue growth over the last three years.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

No. 1 on the list is BlockFi, a financial services firm in Jersey City, N.J., with a three-year growth in revenue of 245,616 percent.

Dotted Line, a Richmond-based creative agency led by Lauren Sweeney, debuted on the list at No. 2,039 with a growth rate of 294%. By the end of 2021, Dotted Line tripled its staff to 21 team members, adding to its in-house creative and account teams to sustain business growth through new and existing clients.

Other Richmond-area companies on the list include:

(350) Cloud Qnect, IT services, Glen Allen; (485) Git The Trucking Commercial Tires, retail, Richmond; (717) Cloth & Paper Co., consumer products, Henrico; (955) 3 Reasons Consulting, business products and services, Mechanicsville; (1,655) Elite Force Holdings, human resources, Chester; (1,715) Old Dominion Mechanical, construction, Richmond; (2,039) Dotted Line, advertising and marketing, Richmond; (2,117) Capital Square, real estate, Glen Allen; (2,520) ITEK Software, IT services, Richmond; (2,627) Terazo, IT services, Richmond; (2,641) Executive Placements, human resources, Richmond; (2,776) Conserva Irrigation Franchisor, construction, Glen Allen; (2,1918) Paymerang, software, Richmond; (2,942) Brandito, advertising and marketing, Richmond; (2,951) The Hilb Group, insurance, Richmond; (2,961) Applied Frameworks, business products and services, Glen Allen.