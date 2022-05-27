4 honored for leadership during Top Workplaces contest

Four Richmond-area company officials have been recognized for leadership on this year’s Top Workplaces list.

The recognition was based on scores provided on employee surveys.

In the Mega Companies category, the winner was Rob Estes, president of Richmond-based shipping and freight company Estes Express Lines.

Employees in the survey said Estes cares about employees and “is engaged with everything going on with the company.”

Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Glen Allen-based Elephant Insurance Services, earned the title in the Large Companies category.

Those in the survey credited him with listening to staff and finding solutions.

“He’s very open about what we are doing and how we are going to achieve our goals,” one said.

The winner in the Midsize Companies category is Nasser Chanda, CEO of Richmond-based accounts payable company Paymerang.

“A positive work environment starts at the top, and Nasser sets the bar so high. It is awesome,” said one.

Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex program director Donna Goff was honored in the Small Companies category, with employees recognizing her training, pep talks and connecting with employees.

Other special award winners are:

Direction:

Criteria: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”

Performance Food Group Co.

Managers:

Criteria: “My manager helps me learn and grow.”

Capital One Financial Corp.

New ideas:

Criteria: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”

CarMax

Doers:

Criteria: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

Meaningfulness:

Criteria: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”

United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)

Values:

Criteria: “This company operates by strong values.”

DPR Construction

Clued in senior management:

Criteria: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

Communication:

Criteria: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”

Independent Container Line

Appreciation:

Criteria: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

Cutz For Guys

Work/life flexibility:

Criteria: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”

EAB

Training:

Criteria: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”

Keiter

Benefits:

Criteria: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”