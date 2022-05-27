4 honored for leadership during Top Workplaces contest

Four Richmond-area company officials have been recognized for leadership on this year’s Top Workplaces list.
The recognition was based on scores provided on employee surveys.
In the Mega Companies category, the winner was
Rob Estes, president of Richmond-based shipping and freight company Estes Express Lines.
Employees in the survey said Estes cares about employees and “is engaged with everything going on with the company.”
Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Glen Allen-based Elephant Insurance Services, earned the title in the Large Companies category.
Those in the survey credited him with listening to staff and finding solutions.
“He’s very open about what we are doing and how we are going to achieve our goals,” one said.
The winner in the Midsize Companies category is
Nasser Chanda, CEO of Richmond-based accounts payable company Paymerang.
“A positive work environment starts at the top, and Nasser sets the bar so high. It is awesome,” said one.
Starling International Childcare & Learning Complex program director
Donna Goff was honored in the Small Companies category, with employees recognizing her training, pep talks and connecting with employees.
Other special award winners are:
Criteria: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”
Performance Food Group Co.
Criteria: “My manager helps me learn and grow.”
Capital One Financial Corp.
Criteria: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”
Criteria: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”
Criteria: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”
United Network For Organ Sharing (UNOS)
Criteria: “This company operates by strong values.”
Clued in senior management:
Criteria: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”
Criteria: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”
Independent Container Line
Criteria: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”
Criteria: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”
Criteria: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”
Criteria: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”
The hot list: Spring and summer books from Richmond & Virginia authors
"American Royalty"
“American Royalty: A Novel” Tracey Livesay, June 28, Avon, $15.99
This buzzworthy romance from a Fredericksburg formerattorney-turned-author and mother of three sounds like a dishy, page-turning version of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle affair. In “American Royalty,” a British prince falls for a daring American rapper with ups and downs, and hopes for a happily ever after. Named a most anticipated novel of the year from Buzzfeed, Essence, PopSugar and Publishers Weekly.
“Make It a Double"
“Make It a Double: From Wretched to Wondrous: Tales of One Woman’s Lifelong Discovery of Whisky” Shelley Sackier, June 7, Pegasus Books, $27.95
Shelley Sackier braved the “all boys club” of the whisky world to become a director at Reservoir Distillery in Richmond. Initially nauseated by her first sip, a trip to Scotland eventually had her falling head over heels for the whisky craft. Here, she seeks to explore the history, science, and magic that goes into a bottle of whisky. This isn’t her first run at the page, Sackier is also the author of three young adult novels. Reservoir Distillery will be hosting a launch party for the book onJune 12.
“The Good Left Undone”
“The Good Left Undone” Adriana Trigiani, April 26, Dutton, $28
Although she now lives in New York City, we still like to claim Trigiani as one of Virginia’s own, especially considering how her Virginia roots rocketed her to literary fame. Based on a true story, “The Good Left Undone” is an epic tale of three generations of Tuscan artisans with one remarkable secret. Trigiani will visit the Ashland Book Festival for a conversation with David Baldacci on May 7. Online subscription service Book of the Month picked “The Good Left Undone” to be one of the five books in its April selections for its members.
"Wastelands"
“Wastelands: The True Story of a Farm Country on Trial” Corban Addison, June 7, Knopf, $30
Addison, once a Charlottesville attorney, is now a bestselling novelist. This non-fiction work examines a tight-knit, rural North Carolina community’s legal fight against the polluting practices of Smithfield Foods in theirits coastal backyard. The book has been described “as vivid and fast paced as a novel.”
“KosherSoul”
“KosherSoul” Michael W. Twitty, Aug. 9, Amistad, $28.99
As a Black, Jewish, Southern and gay food enthusiast, Fredericksburg’s Michael Twitty is a James Beard award-winning food writer. He returns this summer with “KosherSoul,” a food memoir that celebrates the intersection of African and Jewish cuisine. Part memoir, part recipe book (collard green lasagna, anyone?), “KosherSoul” is an exploration of selfhood born at a crossroads of race.
"Raising Lazarus"
“Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Drug Crisis” Beth Macy, Aug. 16, Little, Brown and Co., $30
The Roanoke native follows up her bestselling “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” with “Raising Lazarus” offering thoughtful and researched solutions to the opioid crisis. The former reporter got started writing about opioid abuse for The Roanoke Times before going on to write bestselling books. If you haven’t watched “Dopesick” on Hulu, filmed in Virginia and featuring popular locations like the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, schedule a binge session before “Lazarus” hits shelves.
“The Devil’s Half Acre"
“The Devil’s Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South’s Most Notorious Slave Jail” Kristen Green, released in April, Seal Press, $17.99
A bestselling author and former Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter, Green tells the story of Richmond’s Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved woman who inherited her white slaveholder’s jail, Lumpkin’s Slave Jail, upon his death after bearing his children.
“The Sisters of Luna Island”
“The Sisters of Luna Island” Stacy Hackney, released in April, Simon & Schuster Young Adult, $17.99
Described as a makeover of “Little Women” with a witchy twist, “The Sisters of Luna Island” is about a 12-year-old girl who has to break a centuries-old curse or risk losing her beloved sisters. The author worked as a lawyer before turning to books full time. She lives in Richmond with her husband, four sons and their rescue dog, Albert.
"The Baba Yaga Mask"
“The Baba Yaga Mask” Kris Spisak, released in April, Wyatt MacKenzie Publishing, $15.95
This debut novel from a Midlothian author has a timely Ukrainian twist. In Ukranian folklore, the Baba Yaga is a supernatural woman who may help or hinder those who encounter her. In “The Baba Yaga Mask,” two sisters head off on a trip across eastern Europe to find their Ukrainian grandmother who is lost on a trans-Atlantic flight and who they suspect may be a true Baba Yaga.