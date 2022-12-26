43-year-old Ashland glassmaker Decorative Glass Solutions grows into commercial gigs

Decorative Glass Solutions has been making stained glass and glass products in the Richmond area for 43 years. The panels it makes using hundreds of styles of glass bend light to accent a space and add to its ambiance.

The company has always thrived on receiving requests to create things such as an accent panel above a home’s front doorway or stained glass for churches. It’s now trying to reach a new market — commercial jobs — after recently picking up a few high-profile gigs.

Diane Fairburn started Decorative Glass Solutions the week after she graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in crafts in 1979.

Her custom work runs the gamut of styles, from traditional and contemporary looks to popular craftsman-style designs or glass inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous ideas.

Much like the way a sewing professional has a seemingly unlimited number of cloth styles to utilize, a glassmaker has hundreds of kinds of glass to work with among myriad colors, shapes and textures. One example is “tree glass,” which resembles tree bark with intermittent light and dark brown.

Fairburn discovered she wanted to work in glass when she was in high school in New Jersey. She undertook her first glassmaking project with a family that owned a store in the same shopping center as her dad’s shoe store.

“They had a lighting store where they sold lights and chandeliers. The father was a mechanical genius,” Fairburn said. “He was enthralled by Tiffany lamps; they made their own and sold them in the store.”

He got her started on her first glass project: an orange-and-red Tiffany stained-glass lampshade cover.

Later, she traveled to upstate New York with the family to see what people were doing with glass besides lamps. She saw that people made glass boxes, mirrors, full glass panels and sun catchers. She was hooked.

“My parents said, ‘If you want to do stained glass, that’s fine, but you have to get a college degree,’” Fairburn said. “I said, ‘OK, then I’ll major in crafts.’”

She opened a business checking account for Decorative Glass Solutions the day after she graduated.

Much of her work over the years has been in Tiffany stained glass. The 1900s technique — named for its inventor, Louis Comfort Tiffany — involves wrapping glass pieces in copper foil and then soldering them together. It allows for smaller and more intricate stained-color designs.

What started with small projects and selling to smaller retailers, such as specialty gift shops nationwide, has blossomed into a full-scale production business. Fairburn’s glass studio at 10049 Lickinghole Road, Suite G, in Ashland largely produces glass panels for homes, buildings and churches in a range of styles.

The most popular orders are for transoms and sidelights on a home’s front door, which typically run around $1,500, depending on the complexity of the design. At the higher end, commercial jobs start around $12,000 and can rise into the tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the size of a space.

Her team of nine people, about six of whom are production staff, can handle about six to eight jobs at any given time. They ship to people all across the country and have videos they post on the company’s website or send to clients that explain to the customers or their contractors how to install a glass panel.

Although her jobs are typically split evenly between traditional and contemporary styles, clear glass has been a mainstay, she said.

“It doesn’t necessarily depend on the genre or what the project is. People like clear glass, because once it’s installed, it goes with everything,” Fairburn said. “Colors are nice, but they make for more artsy designs.”

The company has recently started branching into commercial jobs.

The most high-profile job it completed was an accent wall for the upscale spa at Keswick Hall near Charlottesville in November.

The wall is divided in the center by a door with four panes split on each side. The panes themselves look a bit like clear-glass honeycombs that obscure the shape of objects on the other side.

The wall itself is in the spa’s relaxation area where guests decompress after getting their treatments. The glass panes are designed to add peace and to separate the room from the rest of the spa.

The job itself was a massive undertaking, Fairburn said. The panes are made up of 700 glass rondels, which are 4-inch handblown pieces of clear glass that look almost like the bottom of a bottle. They were pieced together alongside 1,060 antique clear-glass triangles.

The rondels had to be ground by hand at the bottom to make the rounded edges flush with the straight-glass pane. It was “all hands on deck” for the company to finish the job, which took about a month from start to finish.

The spa’s architect, New York-based Hart Howerton Architects, commissioned the work.

Decorative Glass Solutions has also done several restaurant jobs. For the now-closed Spoonbread Bistro, it incorporated a giant glass “V” into the bar.

The company also made a 5-by-6-foot tall stained-glass door featuring the image of “The Tree of Life” for the Tikvat Israel Messianic Synagogue in Richmond. The door houses the temple’s Torah, which is read during services. The company did the glass over the temple’s front doorway, too.

Decorative Glass Solutions delivers its products to sites within a 150-mile radius of its offices and can either drop off or do the install itself.

“Light and glass are two beautiful things,” Fairburn said. “There are so many cool places to put glass, and it adds so much serenity. The value of what art can bring to life is a beautiful thing.”