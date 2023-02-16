Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor, plans to close five stores in the Richmond area, as a result of the company filing for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection earlier this week.

Here are the five Richmond-area stores Tuesday Morning wants to close:

251A N. Washington Highway in Ashland

9125 W. Broad St. in Richmond

14613 Hancock Village St. in Chesterfield

C7043 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville

7101 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond

The list of affected stores in Virginia includes seven stores in Norfolk, Newport News, Manassas, Alexandria and Woodridge.

Tuesday Morning announced that it is pursuing Chapter 11 protection to "reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner" on Wednesday.

“After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing," Andrew Berger, CEO and director, said in a statement. "We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base."

During the restructuring process, Tuesday Morning plans to focus on optimizing its store footprint and focusing on its core markets. The company intends to close stores in low-traffic regions while allocating proper resources to stores in high-traffic regions.

According to a statement, "The company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers."