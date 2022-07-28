$55.6 million concrete paver plant planned in Hanover County

Concrete manufacturer Unilock will establish a manufacturing campus in Hanover County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Thursday.

The Toronto-based company will spend $55.6 million to establish up to four new production facilities at 17000-17500 Washington Highway in Doswell, according to a state news release.

The project will create 50 new jobs.

Youngkin signed off on a $340,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund, a “deal-closing” fund used at the governor’s discretion to land company locations or expansions in Virginia, for the project. The fund is intended to offset or reimburse costs such as site acquisition, utility extension or training.

Virginia competed against Georgia and Maryland for the Unilock project.

“When international manufacturers like Unilock choose Virginia, it reinforces our competitive advantages like access to key markets, sophisticated infrastructure, and a high-quality workforce,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to play a significant role in our economic vitality, and we are honored to add this impressive company to the roster as it establishes a new campus in Hanover County.”

The Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides funding to companies creating new jobs, will provide services and funding for Unilock’s employee training.

“I can think of no better way to kick off the next 50 years for Unilock than planting our flag in Doswell, Virginia,” said Unilock General Manager Brian Kallmeyer in a statement. “The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets are key to our continued growth as a company and finding the right location was critical. Thankfully, Doswell checks all the boxes. Our experience with both the county and state officials has been remarkable both in professionalism and cordiality. We look forward to a long relationship as a great business and contributor to the community.”