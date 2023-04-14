LEASES

Colliers reports the following transactions:

Familiar Creatures LLC leased 2,744 square feet at 2915 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.

Vicom Corp. renewed its lease of 12,323 square feet at 1580 E. Parham Road in Richmond.

Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 2,591 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Richmond.

Funai Corp. renewed its lease of 1,294 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Midlothian.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Saving Families Restoring Our Youth LLC leased 1,975 square feet at 2500 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.

LuxuryEatsRVA LLC leased 2,862 square feet at 1323-1333 E. Cary St. in Richmond.

Richardson-Wayland Electrical Co. LLC leased 7,500 square feet at 1146 Tricounty Drive in Goochland.

Riverside Counseling & Consulting LLC renewed its 924-square-foot lease at 4 S. First St. in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Southside Baptist Ministries renewed its lease of 26,000 square feet of office space at 3806 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

Ski Center LLC renewed its lease of 5,805 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 W. Main St. in Midlothian.

The Protection Bureau Inc. renewed its lease of 3,300 square feet of office space at 7863 Redpine Road in Chesterfield.

Richmond Vape and Smoke Shop leased 3,100 square feet of retail space at Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond.

Dollar General leased 10,029 square feet of retail space at the Shops at Stratford Hills, 7101 and 7045 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

dc Sports 87 leased 3,417 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Twin Oaks, 3601-3626 3641 Cox Road in Henrico.

Lombard Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of office space at 2102 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond.

Midtown Yoga leased 2,236 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.

Circle Safety and Health Consultants LLC leased 1,997 square feet of office space at Premier Tech Center, 2810 N. Parham Road, in Henrico.

Monkee’s leased 1,824 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave. in Richmond.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Stephen W. Mast leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10380 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

ABC Contracting Services LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10370 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Rich Enterprises LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 6290 Old Warwick Road in Richmond.

Civitas Health Care Services Inc. leased 3,800 square feet of office space at 20 W. Williamsburg Road in Henrico.

Niche Logistics LLC leased 60,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 10463 Wilden Drive in Hanover.

Anytime Golf LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office-warehouse space at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover.

Open Hearts Day Support Services LLC leased 3,000 square feet of office-retail space at 4100 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.

Design Ready Controls leased 13,512 square feet of office-warehouse space at 4308-4310 Eubank Road in Henrico.

Nuvoro-VA Inc. leased 1,660 square feet of office-yard space at 218 Arcadia St. in Richmond.

Taylor Long Properties Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

Kristina Dentistry leased 1,976 square feet at 14432 and 14434 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Laburnum Cleaners dba Maverick Cleaners leased 2,000 square feet at 4356 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.

Abdullah Hdwan (Vape Store) leased 2,470 square feet at 13324 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries leased 2,542 square feet at 14430 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Green Leaf Tobacco dba Tobacco Zone leased 900 square feet at 4384 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.

SALES

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

Praise Holdings LLC purchased 7,000 square feet of mixed-use space at 11928, 11930, 11932 Centre Street in Chester for $750,000. Susan Haas represented the seller in this transaction.

Jay Hanky Construction Services Inc. purchased 10 acres at 2482 New Market Road in Henrico for $480,000. Bill Phillips represented the seller.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Whitepine Road LLC purchased 7,000 square feet on 2.21 +/- acres at 7630 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield from CCC Properties for $975,000. Michael Mayhew and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction: